Hundreds of protesters shut down the governor's office in Nigeria’s Ondo state Wednesday over the killing of five farmers by suspected armed herdsmen in the Akure North Local Government Area.

The demonstrators, mostly farmers and youths, barricaded the road and displayed the bodies of the victims in front of the office, demanding justice and improved security in the region.

The incident occurred early Wednesday at Aba Oyinbo, where the herdsmen invaded the farmlands, shooting sporadically and killing five. The killings occurred barely two weeks after 14 people were reportedly murdered by gunmen in four communities in the same local government area.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Jonah, told Anadolu that the increasing spate of killings in the state has rendered farmers unsafe on their farmlands.

Insecurity challenge

“Our people are being killed by armed herdsmen and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa isn't doing enough to address the killings. There will be war if we retaliate,” he said.

The protesters also threatened to shut out the state if the government fails to address the insecurity challenge they are facing.

Speaking to the protesters, Ondo state Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami appealed to them, saying the authorities would put an end to the killing and kidnappings of farmers.

“Adequate measures are ongoing to enhance the state’s security architecture and make it even safer than before. We condemn the unlawful killing of farmers and the perpetrators will not go unpunished,” he added.

Commuters stranded

The protest has caused tension in the state, with commuters and motorists stranded due to the barricades.

The farmer-herder crisis is one of the major and oldest conflicts in Nigeria. At its core, the crisis revolves around a struggle for control of dwindling resources, pitting farmers against herders in a bitter dispute.