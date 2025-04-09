A Kano-based make-up artist, Abdullahi Musa Huseini, known as "Amuscap" on social media, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Kano for spraying Nigerian currency notes at his wedding ceremony.

Huseini pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of abuse and mutilation of the Naira before Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court in Kano.

According to an EFCC statement released on X, the groom was apprehended at his wedding reception last December following “intelligence reports”.

"The convict was arrested at his own wedding celebration following credible intelligence on his involvement in the deliberate mutilation of the Nigerian currency by spraying it," the EFCC stated.

The anti-graft agency detailed that Huseini was caught "dancing and spraying the Nigerian naira amounting to ₦100,000.00 in 1000 notes ($63.7) denomination issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria."

Defacing the Nigerian currency by “spraying” the banknotes, a practice prevalent at Nigerian celebrations as a display of wealth and joy, is a crime “punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007".

The EFCC emphasised that "Huseini wilfully defaced and abused the Naira notes in defiance of warnings and campaigns against the practice by the EFCC."

The EFCC has been actively pursuing individuals engaged in this practice, deeming it a sign of disrespect towards the national currency.

This conviction follows similar cases last year, where a social media influencer and an actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, each received six-month prison sentences for the same offence.