TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Liberal democracy in crisis, Türkiye key to EU's future — Erdogan
Erdogan says that only Türkiye, through its full membership, could rescue the European Union from the deadlock it has fallen into, emphasizing the country's strategic importance for Europe's stability and global influence.
Liberal democracy in crisis, Türkiye key to EU's future — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warns of the growing influence of far-right populists in Europe. / AA Archive
February 25, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that liberal democracy, once the most appealing ideology of the past century, is now facing a serious crisis and deadlock.

Speaking on the state of European politics, Erdogan highlighted the growing influence of far-right populists, stating, “The void emerging in European democracies is now being filled by far-right demagogues, as seen in recent elections.”

His remarks come amid increasing concerns over the rise of far-right and anti-migrant movements across the continent.

Türkiye: The EU’s way out

Erdogan asserted that the European Union is struggling on multiple fronts, from the economy to defence, politics, and international credibility.

“Only Türkiye, through its full membership, can rescue the European Union from the deadlock it has fallen into,” he declared, emphasising Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe’s stability and global influence.

Western failure in Gaza

Addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan strongly criticised Western institutions and leaders for their inaction.

“Western organisations and leaders, who have stood by and watched the massacre of over 61,000 civilians—many of whom are women and children—have utterly failed the test of humanity in Gaza,” he said.

His comments reflect growing frustration with Western responses to conflicts in the Middle East, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Erdogan’s statements underscore Türkiye’s position as a key player in global politics, advocating for a stronger role in Europe while condemning Western inaction in humanitarian crises.

SOURCE:TRTWorld
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us