More than 50 killed in Guinea football stadium stampede - Official
Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah said in a statement that investigations will be carried out to establish responsibility for the incident.
The violence broke out during a match between the Labe and Nzerekore football teams in Nzerekore. / others
December 4, 2024

At least 56 people were killed and several others injured during violence and stampede at a soccer stadium in southeastern Guinea, the government said Monday.

The deadly incident occurred on Sunday during a local football tournament final match at a stadium in Guinea’s second-largest city, Nzerekore, about 570 kilometers (354 miles) from the capital Conakry.

Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah said in a statement that investigations will be carried out to establish responsibility for the incident.

“The demonstrations of dissatisfaction with the refereeing decisions led to stones being thrown by the fans, causing a deadly stampede. Hospital services report a provisional toll of 56 dead and several injured,” the statement said.

The government paid tribute to the victims and extended its condolences to the bereaved families.

Why the violence?

Unofficial reports earlier Sunday put the death toll at about 100.

Local media reports said the chaos started during the final minutes of a match between the Labe football team and Nzerekore team.

Players of the Labe football team disputed a goal scored by the rival Nzerekore team, leading to clashes between the fans of the opposing teams at the stadium.

Refereeing decisions that saw two Labe players receive red cards followed by a penalty against the same team reportedly triggered the violence.

Some reports blamed the death on security forces that reportedly intervened and fired tear gas.

It was the final match of a tournament sponsored by Guinea’s President Gen. Mamady Doumbouya.

