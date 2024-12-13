President Paul Kagame announced on Friday Rwanda would bid to host a Formula One race in the capital, Kigali.

The Great Lakes nation has been actively pursuing plans to host an F1 Grand Prix, aiming to return the sport to Africa for the first time since 1993.

It is the latest step in the country's broader strategy to use sports to enhance economic growth, tourism, and global visibility.

"I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa by hosting a Formula One Grand Prix," Kagame said at the opening of FIA General Assemblies in Kigali.

Milestone

The Rwandan leader welcomed the FIA General Assembly being held on the continent as an "important milestone."

It signalled the "goal of the motorsport industry to connect directly with fans and aspiring drivers in Africa," he said.

"It all comes down to respect and giving everyone the chance to contribute where they can."

Critics, including Kagame's opponents, have accused his administration of sportswashing—using high-profile international events to enhance its global reputation while masking serious human rights abuses, muzzling free speech, and curtailing political freedoms.

Serious plan

In August, Formula One chiefs confirmed talks with Rwanda over hosting a Grand Prix, with CEO Stefano Domenicali saying the country was a "serious" option.

Domenicali told Motorsport.com Kigali had presented a serious plan, and the race would be held on a permanent track.

The announcement will also delight one of the sport's biggest superstars, Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion has long called for an African stop on the F1 circuit, backing Rwanda's plans in August and calling the country "one of my favourite places."

"It's amazing that they're so keen to get it," he told ESPN.

