The M23 group has said it is committed to a ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo despite its capture of a key town and no-show at peace talks this week.

In recent months the armed group has seized swathes of the restive yet mineral-rich eastern DRC in a lightning offensive, forcing more than 100,000 people to flee to neighbouring countries, the United Nations said on Friday.

Fearing a wider war, regional powers have stepped up diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, with Qatar bringing together Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame for top-secret talks on Tuesday.

The surprise summit came as Angola, the African Union's appointed mediator, was also due to host direct negotiations between DR Congo and the M23.

Boycott talks

However, the talks in the Angolan capital Luanda foundered at the 11th hour after the M23 pulled out.

Although little has come to light on what exactly Tshisekedi and Kagame talked about in Doha, host Qatar said both leaders expressed their support for "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire".

But the day after the meeting, the M23 seized the key eastern Congolese town of Walikale - the furthest west it has reached in the DRC since it took up arms again in 2021.

Confirming Walikale's capture in a statement from the armed group's Alliance Fleuve Congo political coalition late on Thursday, the M23 said: "We reaffirm our commitment to the ceasefire and will continue to uphold it.

Respond to ‘provocations’

"However, in the event of provocation or attacks against civilians, our forces will respond."

It marks the M23's first public remarks on the subject since the Kagame-Tshisekedi summit came to light.

The armed group accused the Congolese army of the "continued indiscriminately (sic) bombardment of heavily populated areas, livestock, and villages, as well as our positions using both fighter jets and heavy artillery".

The M23, which claims to defend Congolese ethnic Tutsis, said Walikale "has been liberated by our forces to ensure the safety of the civilian population", adding it "had no choice but to intervene to rescue our compatriots".