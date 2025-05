Queen Amina, a fearless Hausa warrior queen, ruled with unmatched strength and strategy. Queen Amina of Zazzau (now Zaria, Nigeria) led her kingdom to greatness through bold military campaigns and thriving trade routes.

Her reign was so legendary, she earned the title: “Amina, daughter of Nikatau, a woman as capable as a man.” Queen Amina remains a symbol of female empowerment in African history.