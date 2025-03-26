Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced Türkiye’s 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy Document, outlining a comprehensive roadmap to boost the country’s technological independence and industrial strength. The strategy focuses on key areas such as space exploration, defence, biotechnology, quantum computing, nuclear energy, and artificial intelligence.

Unveiling the ambitious plan, Erdogan emphasised that the strategy aims to position Türkiye as a global leader in innovation, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

"With these initiatives, we are taking a historic step toward technological independence," Erdogan said. "Türkiye will not only be a regional leader but also a global power in technology, innovation, and industrial production."

Aerospace and defence: Space technopark and Kaan fighter jet

Türkiye is set to establish a Space Technopark to create a strong ecosystem in aerospace technology. This initiative aligns with the country’s growing space ambitions, including satellite development and deep-space research.

"We will establish a Space Technopark to build a strong ecosystem in this field," Erdogan stated. "Our national combat aircraft, Kaan, will enter mass production, strengthening our defence industry."

Additionally, Erdogan announced plans to integrate air defence systems under a single network, known as the Steel Dome, enhancing Türkiye’s military capabilities.

"With Celik Kubbe (Steel Dome), we will integrate our air defence systems into a single network, making them more effective and responsive," he added.

Strategic industrial investments: Mega industrial parks

To support strategic investments, Türkiye will construct mega industrial parks with advanced technological, social, and environmental infrastructure. These parks will have strong logistics connections, ensuring seamless trade and industrial efficiency.

"For strategic investments, we will build mega industrial parks with robust infrastructure and logistics connections to make our industry more competitive," Erdogan said.

Biotechnology and healthcare: Boosting domestic drug production

Türkiye’s Biotechnology Production Program will strengthen biotechnology research infrastructure and promote domestic biotechnological drug production.

Public procurement will be used strategically to support local pharmaceutical companies, reducing dependency on foreign imports.

"We will use public procurement as leverage to support domestic biotechnological drug production and strengthen our biotechnology research infrastructure," Erdogan declared.

Quantum and artificial intelligence: Pioneering next-generation technologies

The government will establish a National Quantum Institute to enhance Türkiye’s human resources and research capabilities in quantum computing, a field that is expected to revolutionize information processing and security.

"We are establishing the National Quantum Institute to strengthen our country’s human capital and research capacity in quantum technologies," Erdogan announced.

Additionally, an Artificial Intelligence Supercomputer Investment Program will elevate Türkiye’s AI infrastructure, driving advancements in machine learning, automation, and data science.

"With our AI Supercomputer Investment Program, we will take our AI infrastructure to the next level," he said.

Nuclear energy: Developing modular reactors

Erdogan also announced the creation of a Nuclear Technopark to spearhead nuclear research and develop indigenous modular nuclear reactors. This initiative aims to provide Türkiye with a sustainable and independent energy source while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

"We will establish a Nuclear Technopark and develop our own modular nuclear reactors to make a breakthrough in nuclear energy," Erdogan stated.

Antarctic research: A new polar base

Türkiye plans to build a polar research base in Antarctica, following nine successful research expeditions. This project will contribute to global scientific efforts in climate change, marine biology, and environmental studies.

"We have carried out nine successful research expeditions to Antarctica, and now we will build a permanent polar research base there," Erdogan announced.

Semiconductor industry: Türkiye’s chip production vision

Erdogan emphasised the critical importance of semiconductor production, stating that Türkiye will carry out all stages of chip manufacturing domestically.

"Chip production is one of the most critical areas for technological independence, and we will ensure that all stages of semiconductor manufacturing take place in Türkiye," he said.

Automotive industry: Strengthening domestic production

The automotive sector will benefit from specialized public support and financing programs, ensuring that Türkiye remains a competitive hub for vehicle manufacturing. The country aims to further expand its electric and smart vehicle production in the coming years.

"We are strengthening our automotive production infrastructure with specially designed public support and financing programs," Erdogan said.

Reverse brain drain: Bringing back talent

As part of its long-term vision, Türkiye will launch a Reverse Brain Drain Program, encouraging highly skilled Turkish scientists and researchers abroad to return and continue their work in Türkiye.

"With our Reverse Brain Drain Program, we are encouraging our talented scientists abroad to return home and continue their research in Türkiye," Erdogan said.

'Türkiye will be a global power in technology'

Highlighting Türkiye’s ambitions, Erdogan said the 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy would serve as a blueprint for national progress, ensuring that the country competes with global tech giants in critical industries.

"We are taking firm steps toward a self-sufficient Türkiye," Erdogan stated. "This strategy will make Türkiye a global hub for technology, industry, and innovation."

The 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy positions Türkiye at the forefront of innovation, paving the way for a stronger, self-reliant economy in the years ahead.