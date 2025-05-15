‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden
Chad strains under the weight of sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their country.Chad strains under the weight of sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their country.
How nurses in Kenya, Nigeria and Mali fight against odds to save livesHow nurses in Kenya, Nigeria and Mali fight against odds to save lives
African nurses endure relentless shifts, work with severely limited resources, and are often required to make impossible choices in the line of duty.African nurses endure relentless shifts, work with severely limited resources, and are often required to make impossible choices in the line of duty.
Unpunished crimes: British soldiers’ reign of rape and murder in KenyaUnpunished crimes: British soldiers’ reign of rape and murder in Kenya
Decades of trauma, shattered lives and unanswered cries for justice have kept the survivors of sexual assault by British soldiers in Kenya trapped in a cycle of pain.Decades of trauma, shattered lives and unanswered cries for justice have kept the survivors of sexual assault by British soldiers in Kenya trapped in a cycle of pain.
Burundi’s burden: DRC refugees caught between war and miseryBurundi’s burden: DRC refugees caught between war and misery
The humanitarian crisis triggered by fighting in DRC has deepened as thousands of Congolese refugees sheltered in Burundi grapple with overcrowding in camps, disease, and declining aid.The humanitarian crisis triggered by fighting in DRC has deepened as thousands of Congolese refugees sheltered in Burundi grapple with overcrowding in camps, disease, and declining aid.
African women sow survival strategies amid climate changeAfrican women sow survival strategies amid climate change
African women, once sidelined in agricultural decision-making, are leading the charge in the battle against climate change, turning necessity into innovation to ensure food security and protect livelihoods.African women, once sidelined in agricultural decision-making, are leading the charge in the battle against climate change, turning necessity into innovation to ensure food security and protect livelihoods.