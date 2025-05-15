An outdated charter: How the US Constitution enables tyrannyAn outdated charter: How the US Constitution enables tyranny
Long revered as a beacon of liberty, the American Constitution has become a vessel of impunity – empowering an imperial presidency that shields corruption and leaves the country an outlier among democracies.Long revered as a beacon of liberty, the American Constitution has become a vessel of impunity – empowering an imperial presidency that shields corruption and leaves the country an outlier among democracies.
Why Lomé conference on African debt marks a turning point
Africa’s current external debt accounts for just over 10% of all external debt by developing countries The continent's debt is only a “problem” because the financial system has – so far – intractably made it so.Africa’s current external debt accounts for just over 10% of all external debt by developing countries The continent's debt is only a “problem” because the financial system has – so far – intractably made it so.
Algeria massacres: Has France heeded the lessons from its colonial atrocities?
The French state seems not to fathom the presence of certain foreign cultures, which highlights what is tantamount to hypocrisy, as it uses its secularism to justify what is really racism.The French state seems not to fathom the presence of certain foreign cultures, which highlights what is tantamount to hypocrisy, as it uses its secularism to justify what is really racism.
What keeps bringing India and Pakistan to the verge of war?What keeps bringing India and Pakistan to the verge of war?
New Delhi and Islamabad are once again hurling allegations and bullets at each other in what has become a dangerous pattern that can easily escalate into a full-scale war.New Delhi and Islamabad are once again hurling allegations and bullets at each other in what has become a dangerous pattern that can easily escalate into a full-scale war.
Commodity smuggling: A silent killer of Africa’s economic futureCommodity smuggling: A silent killer of Africa’s economic future
The Ghana Revenue Authority found that the country loses over GHS 10 billion (approximately US $720 million) annually due to smuggling — an amount that could fund critical infrastructure, health, or education programs.The Ghana Revenue Authority found that the country loses over GHS 10 billion (approximately US $720 million) annually due to smuggling — an amount that could fund critical infrastructure, health, or education programs.