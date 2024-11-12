Baykar's Pioneering Role in Turkey's Drone Industry

Introduction to Baykar

Baykar Technology is establishing itself as a key player in the defense sector of Turkey, renowned for developing various unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) such as the Bayraktar TB2, Akıncı, and the jet-powered Kızılelma. In recent times, the company has recorded historic figures in its defense exports, driven by successful field tests of its drone systems across global battlefronts.

Advancements in Self-Sufficiency

A significant aspect of Baykar's production process involves the integration of both imported and domestically-produced engines. Recognizing the critical importance of engine technology in drone systems, the company has embarked on a strategic development program aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in manufacturing all components of its products. This initiative is not merely a national necessity but is deemed essential for the economic stability and sustainability of Turkey's defense companies.

In a June interview with a prominent Turkish media outlet, Baykar's chief technology officer, Haluk Bayraktar, shared insights regarding the company's focus on key operational areas, including flight control systems, software, and electronics. Initially, when Baykar entered the defense industry, the role of the engine in the overall product value was negligible; the engine's contribution to the value-added production was less than 1% for the Bayraktar TB2 model.

Supply Chain Challenges

Recent global events have exposed the vulnerabilities in supply chains stems from political and commercial shifts, impacting production processes. This has underscored the importance of localizing manufacturing at every phase to mitigate risks and ensure continued operation in the defense sector.

Defense expert Anıl Şahin commented on Baykar's impact in the UAV market, highlighting that the company is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters in the world. To date, Baykar has sold the Bayraktar TB2 drone to 33 countries and the Akıncı to 10 nations, with over 700 variations of UAVs produced thus far.

Engine Demand and Production Costs

The growing demand for Baykar's UAVs necessitates a significant supply of engines, especially for the Bayraktar TB2. As highlighted by Şahin, the company currently relies on the Canadian-made Rotax 912 engine. Each Bayraktar TB2 requires about 200 engines annually after a specified flight hour, leading to an annual expenditure of approximately $6 million solely on this component.

However, in a bid to enhance local production capabilities, Baykar has successfully developed a domestic engine, the BM-100, after investing around $300 million. This engine is now being used in some of the UAV models produced by the company and demonstrates progress toward greater self-sufficiency in the sector.

Developing Engines for Advanced UAVs

Unlike the Bayraktar TB2, the Akıncı and Kızılelma UAVs demand more powerful and advanced engines to effectively fulfill their sophisticated roles. Şahin noted that the BM-100 engine, which is designed for the Bayraktar TB2, was first successfully produced for mass manufacturing. Plans are underway to create local engines for the Akıncı and Kızılelma models with an additional investment of $300 million.

Previously, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) developed the PD170 engine, which operates on diesel and is utilized in a variety of Turkish UAVs such as the Anka, Akıncı, and Bayraktar-3. TUSAŞ also produced the PD222ST engine, which is about five kilograms lighter and boasts 55 additional horsepower compared to the local PD170 engine.

Conclusion

Baykar's relentless pursuit of innovation and self-sufficiency in its UAV manufacturing process highlights Turkey's growing capabilities in the defense sector. As the company forges ahead, its commitment to local production and technological advancements not only strengthens the nation’s military assets but also sets a precedent for the global UAV industry. This journey presents a compelling narrative of industrial resilience and strategic planning in the face of contemporary challenges.