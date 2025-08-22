Israeli Military Strikes Gaza, Leaving 25 Dead in Early Morning Assaults

In a devastating series of airstrikes, the Israeli military has killed at least 25 individuals in the Gaza Strip during the early hours of the morning. Medical sources reported to Anadolu that among the deceased are 12 individuals, including women and children, who lost their lives when Israeli artillery targeted a school sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

Tragic Family Losses Amid Ongoing Violence

The violence escalated further as five members of a single family, including three children, were killed in an Israeli attack on a tent designated for displaced persons in the same neighborhood. Additionally, the Israeli military struck a residential building in the Shati refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of a Palestinian couple and their two daughters.

In the southeastern part of Gaza, Israeli aircraft targeted a group of civilians in the Sabra neighborhood, leading to the tragic deaths of a mother and her son. Another airstrike in the same area targeted a home, causing additional casualties among the local population.

Intensive Bombardments Continue Across Gaza