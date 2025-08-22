Israeli Military Strikes Gaza, Leaving 25 Dead in Early Morning Assaults
In a devastating series of airstrikes, the Israeli military has killed at least 25 individuals in the Gaza Strip during the early hours of the morning. Medical sources reported to Anadolu that among the deceased are 12 individuals, including women and children, who lost their lives when Israeli artillery targeted a school sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City.
Tragic Family Losses Amid Ongoing Violence
The violence escalated further as five members of a single family, including three children, were killed in an Israeli attack on a tent designated for displaced persons in the same neighborhood. Additionally, the Israeli military struck a residential building in the Shati refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of a Palestinian couple and their two daughters.
In the southeastern part of Gaza, Israeli aircraft targeted a group of civilians in the Sabra neighborhood, leading to the tragic deaths of a mother and her son. Another airstrike in the same area targeted a home, causing additional casualties among the local population.
Intensive Bombardments Continue Across Gaza
The Israeli military has conducted intensive bombardments near a medical center and a mosque in the Sabra neighborhood. In central Gaza, two Palestinians were killed, and five others were injured when two Israeli suicide drones targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp.
Reports indicate that several Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli strike on an abandoned house in the Khan Younis refugee camp. Since the onset of hostilities in October 2023, Israeli forces have reportedly killed over 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza, with the ongoing military campaign wreaking havoc on the enclave, which is now facing severe food shortages.
International Legal Challenges for Israel
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Furthermore, Israel is facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its military actions in the enclave.
The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with humanitarian organizations warning of an impending crisis as the civilian population grapples with the consequences of relentless military operations. The international community remains watchful as the conflict escalates, raising concerns over potential violations of international law and the protection of civilians in conflict zones.