Trump don launch di $5M 'Trump Card' visa website
Donald Trump launch TrumpCard.gov for im proposed $5M golden visa program.
US Presido Donald Trump hold di $5 million dollar Gold Card prototype / AFP
12 Jun 2025

President Donald Trump don launch new website for im $5 million US residency permit wey dem dey call 'golden visa,' and e talk say di waiting list don open for TrumpCard.gov.

"Plenty pipo don dey call and dey ask how dem fit sign up to follow di beautiful road to enter di Greatest Country and Market for di World," Trump yarn for one social media post on Wednesday.

Trump first show di visa plan for April inside Air Force One, where e carry one golden prototype wey get im face, and e promise say di special permit go dey ready "in less than two weeks."

Even though di visas never dey available yet, di website wey dem announce on Wednesday don allow people wey dey interested to submit dia name, di visa wey dem want, and dia email address under di header wey talk say "The Trump Card is Coming."

Trump don talk before say di new visa, wey be high-price version of di normal green card, go bring job creators and fit help reduce di US national deficit.

Dis announcement dey come as deportation raids dey increase for di country, wey don make people dey protest, and as Trump administration dey face court cases and accusations of human rights violations because of di anti-immigration actions. Trump don talk say di new card go be one way to get di highly valued US citizenship.

For February, Trump talk say im administration dey hope to sell "maybe a million" of di cards, and e no rule out say even Russian oligarchs fit qualify.

