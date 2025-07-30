WORLD
Plenty pipo die afta Uganda and South Sudan sojas fight near border
Di army of Uganda clash with armed forces for South Sudan wey lead to deaths and injuries, military officials tok.
13 hours ago

Uganda army clash wit armed forces for South Sudan, na wetin officials tok on Tuesday.

Uganda don dey support South Sudan President Salva Kiir for long time, and dem announce for March say dem don send special forces go di kontri.

Di fight wey happen on Monday na between Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) and South Sudan government troops for Central Equatoria State, near di border wey dem two countries dey share.

"Some sojas from di two sister countries, South Sudan and Uganda, exchange gunfire" for Kajo Keji County, na wetin South Sudan army tok for dia statement.

'Loss of lives and injuries'

Dem tok say di chief of defence staff for South Sudan don yarn wit him Uganda counterpart to make sure say di fight stop and dem go investigate wetin cause di wahala.

Statement from Kajo Keji County representatives tok say di "attack don cause loss of lives and injuries for both sides."

Di representatives still tok say thousands of people don run comot from dia houses and dem dey hide for bush, church premises and local schools.

Uganda send troops go support President Salva Kiir when civil war start for di kontri for 2013, just two years after dem gain independence from Sudan.

Di war between Kiir and him vice, Riek Machar, last for five years and e kill about 400,000 people before dem reach power-sharing agreement for 2018.

