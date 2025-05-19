Former US president Joe Biden don get one kain "aggressive" prostate cancer wey don spread go im bone, and e dey check treatment options, na wetin im office talk on Sunday.

On Friday, di 82-year-old Democrat – wey im pikin Beau Biden die for cancer for 2015 – dem diagnose am wit di disease afta e complain say e dey get urinary symptoms and dem find prostate nodule, na wetin di statement from im office tok.

"Even though dis one na di aggressive type of di disease, di cancer still dey hormone-sensitive, wey mean say dem fit manage am well. Di president and im family dey check treatment options wit im doctors," di statement add.

US President Donald Trump, wey don dey yab Biden for long about im mental sharpness, talk say di news pain am.

'Warmest and best wishes'

"We dey send our warmest and best wishes to Jill and di family, and we dey wish Joe quick and successful recovery," Republican Trump tok for Truth Social, as e mention Biden wife, Jill Biden.

"Joe na fighter," Biden vice president, Kamala Harris, wey take over as Democratic candidate afta Biden comot for di presidential race last year, tok for X.

"I sabi say e go face dis wahala wit di same strength, resilience, and hope wey don always dey im life and leadership. We dey hopeful say e go recover quick," she add.

Prostate cancer na di commonest cancer wey dey affect men, as one out of eight men for US dey diagnosed wit am for dia lifetime, according to di American Cancer Society.

Cancer extent 'serious'

Even though dem fit treat am well if dem catch am early, na di second leading cause of cancer death for men, di society tok.

Hormone therapy na one common treatment wey fit shrink di tumor and slow di cancer growth, but e no be cure.

According to di statement, Biden cancer get "Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5)."

Prostate cancer wey look "very abnormal" dey get di highest rating, Grade 5, according to di American Cancer Society. Di Gleason Score dey reach 10, wey show how serious Biden disease be.

Withdrawal of re-election bid

Biden comot office for January dis year as di oldest US president for history, and people dey always ask about im health and age during im term.

Im answer na sharp: "Watch me."

But for July last year, e drop im re-election bid afta one debate wit Trump wey people begin dey fear say e no dey sharp again.

Support for Harris rise as she take over, but she still lose to Trump.

Personal tragedy

Biden, wey beat Trump for di 2020 election, still dey believe say e fit win di 2024 election, but people don dey question di way im staff and Democrats dey handle im health matter.

Dis matter don rise again wit di release of one new book about im decision to run again, and one recording wey show am dey struggle to talk well and remember events.

Biden life don get plenty personal tragedy. For 1972, im first wife and baby daughter die for car accident.

Im son Beau Biden die at age 46 from aggressive brain cancer for 2015, and dis loss touch plenty Americans.

Hillary Clinton's best wishes to Biden

Afta Beau Biden death, di then-President Barack Obama launch one "cancer moonshot" project to fight di disease for US, and e put Biden, wey be im vice president, to lead di effort.

"E dey personal to me," Biden tok dat time.

"But e still personal to almost every American, and millions of people for di world. We all sabi person wey don get cancer, or dey fight to beat am."

"I dey think of di Bidens as dem dey fight cancer, di same disease wey dem don try to help other families avoid," former US secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tok for X.

Trump cuts cancer research funding

Trump administration cut cancer research funding by 31% for di first three months of 2025 compared to di same time last year, na wetin one Senate report show dis month.

Americans for di capital Washington dey feel bad about di diagnosis on Sunday.

Ariale Booker, one Washington resident wey talk say her mama and grandma don die of cancer, describe di matter as "heartbreaking."

"I think say e really sad," she tok. "Im last years, im life go dey really hard."