Economic matter for Germany dey tough now as election and coalition talk for di new government dey go on, na wetin Bundesbank monthly report wey dem release on Monday tok.

German economy output drop well-well for di last quarter of 2024. Di Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) tok say di economy reduce by 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter for di same period.

“Export wey no strong and weak industrial production na wetin affect di economy pass,” di report tok.

“Experts tok say di weak production for di last quarter na di automotive industry and energy-heavy sectors cause am. If dem remove dis two areas, production for don small-small increase,” di report add.

But di report still show say some positive trend dey for di production of electrical and data processing equipment plus other transportation equipment, wey don dey grow for some years now.

“Di high wahala for economic policy and di low capacity utilisation still dey affect investment and di demand for capital goods and construction work for di country,” di report tok.

Di report also talk about inflation, say di yearly inflation rate for di country fit reduce for di coming months but e go rise again small from mid-year.

Di winner for German election, Friedrich Merz, dey plan to form new coalition government within eight weeks and don start informal talk, na wetin Bild newspaper report on Monday.

Merz Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) win 28.6 percent of di vote for di parliamentary election wey happen on Sunday. Dem get clear lead over other parties but dem no reach di majority wey dem need to govern alone for parliament.