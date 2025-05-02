Hard-right party wey dem dey call Reform UK don collect one parliamentary seat from Prime Minister Keir Starmer Labour party for Friday local election, wey don shake di two big political parties for Britain.

Reform UK, wey Nigel Farage, di anti-immigrant leader dey lead, win di by-election for Runcorn and Helsby for northwest England with just six votes, as dem still gain for other areas too.

Di party strong performance dey show say di momentum wey dem gather for last year general election still dey, and e be like say UK politics don dey enter time wey more parties go dey involved.

“For di movement and di party, na very big moment,” na wetin Brexit champion Farage talk as e celebrate Reform first by-election win and Starmer first loss since e take office last July.

Reform still collect plenty council seats from Labour and Conservatives as di political ground for Britain dey show say e dey scatter small small.

Di election na di first one since Starmer become prime minister and Kemi Badenoch take over di opposition Conservative party last year.

Out of di 1,641 seats wey dem dey contest for 23 local councils, Reform dey show say di support wey dem get for national polls don dey turn to real results for ballot box.

“Di big question be say, Reform fit really challenge Labour and Conservatives as di polls dey suggest? Di answer na yes,” na wetin political scientist John Curtice yarn BBC.

Di Liberal Democrats and Green party still dey hope say dem go gain ground as people for UK dey tire for di two main parties because of wahala like slow economic growth, high irregular immigration, and poor public services.

For di West of England mayor election, di gap between di party wey win and di one wey come fifth na just 11 percent.

Labour manage hold di North Tyneside mayor seat after Reform get 26-percent swing, and BBC dey project say Reform fit win Greater Lincolnshire mayor seat.

Reform don promise to “stop di boats” of irregular migrants wey dey cross English Channel, and dem dey hope say di wins wey dem dey get go help dem build strong grassroots before di next general election for 2029.

British politics don dey dominated by Labour and Tories since early 20th century, but e be like say di system don dey scatter.

“British politics dey fragment,” na wetin John Curtice write for Telegraph this week. E talk say di election fit be di first one wey five parties go dey serious for di game.

Labour win big for July election with just 33.7 percent of di vote, di lowest share for any party wey don win general election since World War II.

Conservatives get only 24 percent of di vote, win 121 seats for di 650-seat parliament, as dem face di worst election defeat.

Reform win five seats, wey be big achievement for hard-right party, while Liberal Democrats gain 61 MPs and Greens increase their seats to four.

Labour win Runcorn last year with 53 percent of di vote, while Reform get only 18 percent, so di win this time na big blow to Starmer and e dey show say di hard-right dey gain ground.

Di by-election happen because Labour MP Mike Amesbury dey guilty of assault after e punch person for street.

Reform dey lead for recent national polls as Labour dey struggle after 14 years for opposition, and Starmer popularity don dey drop.

Labour dey face wahala because of welfare cuts and tax increase wey dem talk say na to stabilize di economy.

Conservatives dey face pressure from Reform for di right and Liberal Democrats for di left, as dem dey try gain ground for di rich south.

As Labour dey move small to di right, dem dey face challenge from Greens for di left.

Both Labour and Conservatives dey try reduce expectations for di local elections, as voters sometimes dey use am protest.