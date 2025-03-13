Foreign ministers from di big Western democracies dem gather for Canada on Thursday afta seven weeks of wahala wey dey rise between US allies and President Donald Trump sake of di way e dey change foreign policy for Ukraine and di tariffs wey e impose.

Di Group of Seven (G7) ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and di United States, plus di EU, dem meet for one small tourist town wey dem dey call La Malbaie, for di hills of Quebec. Di meeting go last two days, and for di past, dem dey usually agree on di mata wey dem dey face.

Di main mata wey Washington partners wan discuss na to hear wetin US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talk for di meeting wey e do with Ukraine for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. Ukraine don tok say dem ready to support 30-day ceasefire deal.

But before di first G7 meeting under Canada presidency, e no easy to agree on one final statement wey go cover everything. Di US decision to put 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports don make Canada and EU vex, and dem don do their own back.

Washington dey try put strong conditions for di language wey dem go use for Ukraine mata and dem no gree for separate statement to stop Russia shadow fleet, wey be di secret shipping network wey dey avoid sanctions. Dem also dey push for stronger words against China.

On Monday, Rubio warn say Washington no wan use language wey go spoil di effort to bring Russia and Ukraine come talk. On Wednesday, e tok say better G7 statement go show say US don move di process to end di war forward.

G7 diplomats tok say di positive result from Jeddah fit make di Ukraine discussion easy small. Since Trump return to office for January 20, US don dey take one kain stance for Ukraine, dey push for quick end to di war, and dey tell European partners to carry more load but no dey openly support their role for future talks. Meanwhile, Washington dey try warm up di relationship with Moscow.

Even Japan, wey dey depend well well on American security, don find demself for Trump wahala. One European diplomat even joke say, "E hard well well. Maybe we go wait for di G8." Trump don suggest say dem fit bring back G8 if Moscow return, 11 years afta dem suspend Russia sake of di Crimea annexation.

Di wahala between US and Canada dey very clear. Trump dey threaten to put tariffs on all Canada imports and even dey talk say e fit annex Canada as di 51st US state. Rubio try calm di mata, tok say, "Di G7 meeting na to focus on di issues, no be how we go take over Canada."

But Canada Foreign Minister Melanie Joly no gree. She tok on Wednesday say she go dey aggressive for di G7 meeting. "For every meeting, I go raise di tariffs mata to plan with di Europeans and put pressure for di Americans," she tok.

European diplomats dey hope say di G7 go help dem see how much power Rubio get for US foreign policy. Trump dey use different officials wey no dey linked to di State Department for talks, from Ukraine mata to di Middle East, and dis one dey make allies worry because of di kain statements wey dey come from Washington.