Erdogan: "Our cities go dey more strong pass before"
President Erdoğan attend for di ceremony wey dem do to give out 6,554 new houses for Malatya, wey di earthquake for February 6 last year affect.
24 Jenuwari 2025

Di Presido Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tok say dem go dey work taya-less until di cities dey strong well-well and safe.

Erdoğan yarn dis one for di ceremony wey dem take hand over 6,554 new houses for Malatya, wey earthquake bin scatter on top di 6th of February last year.

E talk say dem don keep di promise to finish 45% of di houses for di earthquake area before 2024 go end. Erdoğan come add say: 'By 2025, we go hand over 452,983 new houses to our pipo for di earthquake zones.'

E still tok say all di pipo for di 11 provinces wey di earthquake affect go get new, peaceful and safe houses before di year finish. Erdoğan yarn say: 'No single earthquake victim go dey without dem own work place open again. We go continue dey work without rest until we make our cities strong pass before and safe well-well.'

