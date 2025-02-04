WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Tok don start about second phase of ceasefire deal for Gaza
Israel don send team go negotiate di next phase for im fragile ceasefire with Hamas, e dey signal say maybe progress dey ahead of PM Netanyahu meeting with US President Trump.
Machine dey try clear rubble for road after dem announce ceasefire for Gaza / Reuters
4 Februwari 2025

Hamas tok persin don announce say dem don start tok for di second phase of di Gaza ceasefire deal. E talk say, "Our priority na to give shelter and help our people, plus rebuild Gaza."

For one statement wey dem post for dia official Telegram channel on Tuesday, di resistance group tok persin, Abdel Latif al-Qanoua, accuse Israel say dem dey "delay di humanitarian protocols wey dey di ceasefire agreement and dey slow down di execution."

"Shelter and humanitarian aid na urgent matter wey no suppose dey wait for Israeli delay," e add.

Israel don talk say dem dey send team go negotiate di next phase for di fragile ceasefire wey dem get with Hamas. Dis one fit mean say progress dey ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Netanyahu go be di first foreign leader wey go meet Trump for di White House since Trump return to power last month. E fit face pressure to respect di ceasefire wey di US leader don take credit for.

Few hours before di meeting, Netanyahu office talk say Israel go send delegation go Qatar capital, Doha, later dis week for di negotiation.

Hamas don earlier talk say dem ready to negotiate di second stage of di ceasefire wey Qatar, di United States and Egypt dey mediate. Dis second stage suppose focus on how di war go end permanently.

Di first phase wey start on January 19 don stop di 15 months bombardment wey scatter plenty places for Gaza.

As di agreement talk, Hamas and Israel don dey exchange captives wey dey Gaza for prisoners wey dey Israeli jail.

"Israel dey prepare di working-level delegation to waka go Doha by di end of dis week to discuss di technical details wey concern di continued implementation of di agreement," Netanyahu office tok after di meeting with Trump advisors, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

