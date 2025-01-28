WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Nigeria Army confam killing of 22 soldiers
Army General Buba tok say sojas wey dey do Operation Haɗin-Kai dey fight since 16 go reach 25 of January, as dem dey try to finish off di Boko Haram fighters wey remain for di area.
Boko Haram bomb attack Borno State Nigeria / Getty Images
28 Jenuwari 2025

Hedkwata Defence for Nigeria don confirm say Boko Haram fighters don kill 22 Nigerian soldiers and wound plenty others for one suicide attack wey happen for Timbuktu Triangle, di area wey dey between Borno and Yobe states.

Di tori na Major General Edward Buba, wey be di Defence Headquarters spokesperson, talk am for one statement wey e release on Sunday evening.

E talk say di attack happen on January 24, as Nigerian soldiers dey launch operation for Boko Haram camps to scatter di remaining fighters for di area.

Major General Buba explain say di Operation Hadin Kai troops don dey carry out di operation since January 16 reach January 25, as dem dey try finish di work of clearing Boko Haram fighters wey still dey di area.

E talk say Nigerian Air Force jets don bomb di terrorists wey dey hide under trees for Borno state.

“Our soldiers fight well well with di terrorists as dem dey clear di remaining ones. Dem kill more than 70 terrorists, including three big commanders. Di commanders wey dem kill na: Talha (Special Terrorist Commander), Mallam Umar (Operational Commander), and Abu Yazeed (Brigade Commander),” di statement talk.

Buba talk say, “As we dey do di operation, di terrorists use explosives and suicide bombers to try stop our soldiers.”

E add say na di thing cause di death of 22 Nigerian soldiers and injury for plenty others.

“E pain us well well say we lose 22 of our soldiers and plenty others wound for di battlefield. We dey beg media people make dem no publish di names of di soldiers wey die until we don inform dia families,” Major General Buba talk.

