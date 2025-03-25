One Columbia University student don talk say di Trump administration dey target her for deportation because she dey support Palestine, and she don accuse immigration officials for court say dem dey use di same tactics wey dem use for Mahmoud Khalil and other college activists.

Yunseo Chung, wey be 21-year-old lawful permanent resident wey enter US as pikin, talk on Monday say Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wan deport her after dem arrest her on March 5 when she dey protest di Ivy League school disciplinary actions against student protesters.

Chung don dey live for US since she be seven years old, but her legal team talk say dem inform dem two weeks ago say her lawful permanent resident status don dey revoke, according to wetin dem file for court for di US District Court for di Southern District of New York.

Di Trump administration talk say her presence for US dey affect dia foreign policy agenda, according to di lawsuit. Chung never dey arrested yet, but immigration agents don visit her house many times dey find her.

Chung don file complaint after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) get administrative warrant to arrest her.

She describe di government action as "shocking overreach" and "unprecedented and unjustifiable assault" on her rights.

Crackdown on pro-Palestine students

Chung case na di latest example of how di Trump administration dey try detain and deport pro-Palestine protesters, as dem dey accuse dem say dem dey support di Palestinian group Hamas.

On March 8, authorities arrest Mahmoud Khalil, wey be popular Palestinian activist and student for Columbia University. Trump praise di arrest and talk say na di "first of many."

Trump, without evidence, accuse Khalil say him dey support Hamas. Khalil don deny any link to di resistance group.

Few days after Khalil arrest, Trump claim come true as dem arrest another pro-Palestine student, Badar Khan Suri, wey be Indian researcher for Georgetown University. Him lawyer talk say dem arrest am because him wife get Palestinian identity.

After dem arrest Suri, authorities begin pursue another pro-Palestine student, Momodou Taal, dey ask am make e surrender himself.