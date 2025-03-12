One tanker wey dey carry compressed natural gas (CNG) don explode for Lagos State, southwest Nigeria, kill two people and injure 14 others, na wetin officials tok.

Nigeria don see plenty fuel tanker explosion for di past few months, wey don kill like 300 people.

Di latest one happun for Tuesday night under Otedola Bridge, wey be part of di major expressway wey connect Lagos to oda parts of di kontri.

Di tanker bin dey try turn to deliver di CNG for one gas station near di bridge when e fall for side.

Plenty people wey see wetin happun describe di scene as wahala, as fire burn plenty motors and buildings wey dey nearby.

“Di tanker fall on top my car and push am comot for road. I quick run when I see di gas, and di tanker explode for less than three minutes,” Ajayi Segun, wey lose im Sienna motor for di fire, tok give Anadolu news agency.

Di Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirm for preliminary report say four buildings don burn and 15 motors don turn ash.

“Di accident fit be say e happun as di vehicle dey try climb di link road to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by Otedola Bridge,” e tok.

“As di vehicle somersault, e pour all di gas for road, and fire start immediately.”

“Di number of people wey die still dey count, as na only two bodies dem don recover. One private hospital sef dey affected, but we never get full details of di victims. More updates go come as rescue operation dey go on.”

“Di vehicle registration number and di make still dey unknown. But four buildings, 15 burnt vehicles, including keke, and plenty shops plus household property don loss for di fire,” Hundeyin add.

Rescue operation still dey go on. Dis latest explosion na di 10th one wey don happun for Nigeria since di year start.