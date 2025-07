US Presido Donald Trump don meet wit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for di second time inside two days, as dem dey try broker ceasefire for Gaza wey don dey gain momentum.

Di two leaders meet for di Oval Office for just over one hour on Tuesday, but press no dey dia, afta dem don get longer dinner meeting on Monday. Dis na part of Netanyahu third visit to di US since Trump start im second term for January.

Di talks happun as Trump Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, tok say di number of unresolved mata between Israel and Hamas don reduce from four to one, and e express hope say breakthrough fit dey.

"We dey hopeful say before di week go finish, we go get agreement wey go bring 60-day ceasefire. Ten live hostages go dey released. Nine dead bodies go dey released," Witkoff tok reporters for one Cabinet meeting.

Before Netanyahu waka enter di White House on Tuesday, one delegation from Qatar — wey don dey host indirect talks between Israel and Hamas — meet wit senior White House officials, according to one report by Axios.

Di White House never comment on di meeting.

As Netanyahu dey talk earlier wit lawmakers for Capitol Hill, e tok say di fight for Gaza never finish but e acknowledge say negotiators dey "work well well" toward ceasefire.

"We still need to finish di work for Gaza — release all our hostages, destroy Hamas military and government power," e tok.

Netanyahu also meet wit US Vice Presido JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and e go return to Congress on Wednesday to meet wit Senate leaders.