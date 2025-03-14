One American Airlines plane catch fire for ground inside Denver International Airport, na wetin Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tok.

Flight 1006, wey be Boeing 737-800, comot from Colorado Springs Airport dey go Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, but e divert go Denver after di crew report say di engine dey vibrate, na wetin FAA yarn for dia statement on Thursday.

"After di plane land and e dey taxi go gate, di engine catch fire, and passengers use slide take evacuate di aircraft," dem add.

Dem talk say 172 passengers and six crew members don comot from di plane and dem relocate dem go di terminal, na wetin di airport authorities tok.

FAA don tok say dem go investigate di matter.

Di engine fire na di latest for di series of aviation wahala wey don raise question about US aviation safety, including di January 29 mid-air collision between one American Airlines regional jet and one Army helicopter wey kill 67 people.