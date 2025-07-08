At least eleven people don die for Kenya as dem dey protest against di government, na wetin di East African country police tok for dia statement. Dem still add say plenty police officers wound for di mata.

Di Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) first talk say na 10 people die on Monday, plus 29 people wey wound.

KNCHR still record two cases of kidnapping, 37 arrests, and tori of looting for six counties. For one case, dem say some people wey dem suspect as criminals burn di Kerugoya Central Constituency Development Fund (CDF) office.

Di protest happen for 17 counties during di Saba Saba demonstration, wey dem dey do to remember di July 7, 1990 uprising for Kenya.

At least four people die on Monday for Nairobi Kangemi area and Kitengela town for Kajiado County, na wetin local TV stations like KTN and Citizen TV tok, as dem quote paramedics.

Emergency workers talk say dem no fit reach some victims because protesters block di road with barricades, especially for some parts of Kangemi.

People wey see wetin happen for Kangemi talk say di fight between di protesters and security people no be small, as gunshot dey sound for di area from morning.

Tension still dey high for Nairobi areas like Kibra, Mathare, and Githurai, as protesters dey burn fire and block main roads with debris.