WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump executive orders dey face plenti lawsuits
Plenti lawsuits dey challenge executive actions wey dem say na to overhaul federal bureaucracy, redirect funding, and reshape immigration policies.
#NJG27: Trump dey face plenti legal wahala ontop im policies / AFP
18 Februwari 2025

E never reach one month wey Donald Trump don return to White House, im government don already dey face plenty-plenty court case wey dey challenge im executive orders and policy decisions.

Some of these court cases na to challenge executive actions wey dem talk say na to change how federal government dey work, change how dem dey spend money, and change immigration policies.

For another side, court case don show for Elon Musk matter for di new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as people dey talk say e dey against federal transparency laws.

For Sunday, Trump people beg Supreme Court make dem allow am sack di head of federal agency wey dey protect whistleblowers, after small-small courts block di move.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson talk say Trump don clearly break law as e sack di ethics official. Na dis be di first case for Trump second term wey reach Supreme Court.

Trump people try to hold federal money while dem dey check wetin dem go spend am for, but NGOs, health organizations and states wey Democrats dey control carry dem go court. One federal judge for Rhode Island show say im fit block di money hold, as e dey fear say e fit still affect how dem dey spend money, even after White House cancel di order.

All dis tori show say wahala dey between how Trump wan rule and how federal law talk say e suppose be, and na dis court cases go determine how im policies go be.

