Direct tok go happun between Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) and M23 rebels for di Angolan capital, Luanda, on March 18, na wetin Angola presidency tok for one statement on Wednesday.

Di Southern African kontri don dey try settle di wahala wey dey between DR Congo and dia neighbour, Rwanda. Dem dey find way to make ceasefire wey go last well-well and reduce di kasala. Rwanda don dey accused say dem dey back di Tutsi-led rebel group, but Rwanda don deny di allegation.

Angola bin announce on Tuesday say dem go try arrange di direct tok between di two sides.

Di DR Congo government don dey refuse to tok with M23 rebels before, and on Tuesday dem only tok say dem don hear di Angolan plan.

As at Wednesday, Kinshasa never yan anything about di mata.