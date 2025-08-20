Australia don reply Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu afta im call Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese "weak politician wey betray Israel," as di tension between di two kontris dey increase.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke tok say di statement show say Netanyahu na "leader wey dey vex and dey lash out."
"Strength no be how many pipo you fit blow up or how many pikin you fit leave hungry," Burke yarn give ABC.
"Wetin we don see for some of di actions wey dem dey take na di way Israel dey isolate demsef from di world, and e no go help dem matter."
Dis talk dey come afta Canberra announce last week say dem go recognise Palestinian statehood, join countries like France, Canada, and di United Kingdom.
Netanyahu vex well well, accuse Albanese say e "abandon Australia’s Jews."
Di relationship between di two kontris don spoil well well for recent days.
Visa wahala
On Monday, Australia cancel di visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman, tok say im planned tour go "spread division."
Israel come reply on Tuesday by revoke di visas wey Australian diplomats get to di Palestinian Authority.
Netanyahu late-night post for X come add more fire to di matter: "History go remember Albanese for wetin e be: Weak politician wey betray Israel and abandon Australia’s Jews."
Australia dey seen as close friend of Israel before, as Melbourne na home to di largest per capita community of Holocaust survivors outside Israel.
But di genocide for Gaza don change di way di two kontris dey relate.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon last week tok say Netanyahu don "lose di plot," as Israel dey find demsef dey more isolated for di international level.
New Zealand sef tok say dem dey consider to recognise Palestine.
Di relationship between Australia and Israel don already dey strained because of di wave of anti-Semitic attacks wey happen for Sydney and Melbourne late last year.