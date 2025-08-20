Australia don reply Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu afta im call Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese "weak politician wey betray Israel," as di tension between di two kontris dey increase.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke tok say di statement show say Netanyahu na "leader wey dey vex and dey lash out."

"Strength no be how many pipo you fit blow up or how many pikin you fit leave hungry," Burke yarn give ABC.

"Wetin we don see for some of di actions wey dem dey take na di way Israel dey isolate demsef from di world, and e no go help dem matter."

Dis talk dey come afta Canberra announce last week say dem go recognise Palestinian statehood, join countries like France, Canada, and di United Kingdom.

Netanyahu vex well well, accuse Albanese say e "abandon Australia’s Jews."

Di relationship between di two kontris don spoil well well for recent days.

Visa wahala