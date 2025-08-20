WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
Australia dey vex wella wit Netanyahu afta im 'weak' leader yarn
Canberra defend dia recognition of Palestine afta di Israeli PM accuse Albanese say e betray am.
Australia dey vex wella wit Netanyahu afta im 'weak' leader yarn
Australia dey defend dia support for Palestine afta Israeli PM call Albanese betrayer. / Reuters
20 Ogost 2025

Australia don reply Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu afta im call Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese "weak politician wey betray Israel," as di tension between di two kontris dey increase.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke tok say di statement show say Netanyahu na "leader wey dey vex and dey lash out."

"Strength no be how many pipo you fit blow up or how many pikin you fit leave hungry," Burke yarn give ABC.

"Wetin we don see for some of di actions wey dem dey take na di way Israel dey isolate demsef from di world, and e no go help dem matter."

Dis talk dey come afta Canberra announce last week say dem go recognise Palestinian statehood, join countries like France, Canada, and di United Kingdom.

Netanyahu vex well well, accuse Albanese say e "abandon Australia’s Jews."

Di relationship between di two kontris don spoil well well for recent days.

Visa wahala

Recommend

On Monday, Australia cancel di visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman, tok say im planned tour go "spread division."

Israel come reply on Tuesday by revoke di visas wey Australian diplomats get to di Palestinian Authority.

Netanyahu late-night post for X come add more fire to di matter: "History go remember Albanese for wetin e be: Weak politician wey betray Israel and abandon Australia’s Jews."

Australia dey seen as close friend of Israel before, as Melbourne na home to di largest per capita community of Holocaust survivors outside Israel.

But di genocide for Gaza don change di way di two kontris dey relate.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon last week tok say Netanyahu don "lose di plot," as Israel dey find demsef dey more isolated for di international level.

New Zealand sef tok say dem dey consider to recognise Palestine.

Di relationship between Australia and Israel don already dey strained because of di wave of anti-Semitic attacks wey happen for Sydney and Melbourne late last year.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us