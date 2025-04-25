WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
South Africa presido tell Russia and Ukraine to make 'full ceasefire'
Di President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, don say say dem suppose make ceasefire wey no get condition, and den dem go fit discuss and negotiate between di two kontris.
Ramaphosa and Zelenskiy have met multiple times, including in Kyiv in 2023. / Reuters
25 Eprel 2025

South Africa Presido Cyril Ramaphosa don beg Russia and Ukraine make dem do "comprehensive ceasefire" afta im meet Ukraine Presido Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Pretoria on Thursday.

"We dey call all di parties, both Russia and Ukraine, make dem ensure say comprehensive ceasefire go dey, one wey no get condition, so dat dem fit start to discuss and negotiate," Ramaphosa tok.

Zelenskyy tell me say as Ukraine, dem ready to talk and negotiate with Russia, and dem ready for comprehensive ceasefire wey no get condition," Ramaphosa add.

E describe di tok from Zelenskyy as "good signal" say "Ukraine dey okay with ceasefire."

International mediation efforts

Di South Africa presido tok say di war "no only affect Russia or Ukraine, e don affect plenty oda kontries," and South Africa "go like play im own role to support di peace process."

When dem ask am if US go fit comot from di peace process, Ramaphosa tok: "Na di US go decide di role dem wan play. We believe say di US get important role to play, same as Europe."

E also mention say oda kontries like China, Brazil and African kontries wey don go Moscow and Kyiv dey involved.

"So, all of us get role to play, and we dey beg everybody make dem continue to play dia role because peace dey important for everybody for di world," e tok.

Zelenskyy, wey land Pretoria for state visit, announce earlier say e don cancel part of di program because of Russian airstrikes wey happen Wednesday and e go return Ukraine earlier than e plan.

