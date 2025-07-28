Residents of Nigeria capital, Abuja, go get rare opportunity to see di Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy on Monday as di victorious Super Falcons return home following dia historic title win for Morocco.

Nigeria Presido Bola Tinubu hail di women football squad afta dem make beta comeback to win di Women Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco.

Di 3-2 win wey dem knack di host kontri Morocco for Rabat don confirm say di West Africans na di queens of women football for Africa as dem don carry di title reach 10 times for di 13 editions wey dem don play.

Tinubu talk say di team "spectacular performance... show di kain determination wey dey define di Nigerian spirit."

Di Super Falcons make beta comeback from two goals down to knack Morocco on Saturday night.

'Una don lift our spirits'

"Una don lift our spirits. Una be pride to una generation," na wetin Tinubu tell di team for one post-match video call.

"Una don achieve di mission wey di kontri dey dream and pray for. Nigeria dey celebrate una."

Hope to 'keep fighting'

"Dem don give us hope say make we no give up even when tins dey rough."

For di crowded areas like Dako, Kabusa and Galadimawa for Abuja, loud shout full di late night as people dey celebrate Nigeria two comeback goals.

But di loudest shout na when substitute Jennifer Echegini score di free kick wey remain only two minutes for di clock to give dem di championship-winning goal, and den for full time.

Sunday newspaper carry headlines like "Unstoppable Falcons win 10th WAFCON from two goals down" and "Super Falcons rule Africa again."