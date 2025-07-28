WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Nigeria Super Falcons go parade WAFCON trophy on return
Nigerian leader Bola Tinubu hail di women squad afta dem win di Women Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco.
Nigeria Super Falcons go parade WAFCON trophy on return
Nigeria women's football team lift dia 10th WAFCON trophy on July 26, 2025 for Morocco. / Photo: AFP
28 Julai 2025

Residents of Nigeria capital, Abuja, go get rare opportunity to see di Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy on Monday as di victorious Super Falcons return home following dia historic title win for Morocco.

Nigeria Presido Bola Tinubu hail di women football squad afta dem make beta comeback to win di Women Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco.

Di 3-2 win wey dem knack di host kontri Morocco for Rabat don confirm say di West Africans na di queens of women football for Africa as dem don carry di title reach 10 times for di 13 editions wey dem don play.

Tinubu talk say di team "spectacular performance... show di kain determination wey dey define di Nigerian spirit."

Di Super Falcons make beta comeback from two goals down to knack Morocco on Saturday night.

'Una don lift our spirits'

"Una don lift our spirits. Una be pride to una generation," na wetin Tinubu tell di team for one post-match video call.

"Una don achieve di mission wey di kontri dey dream and pray for. Nigeria dey celebrate una."

Hope to 'keep fighting'

"Dem don give us hope say make we no give up even when tins dey rough."

For di crowded areas like Dako, Kabusa and Galadimawa for Abuja, loud shout full di late night as people dey celebrate Nigeria two comeback goals.

But di loudest shout na when substitute Jennifer Echegini score di free kick wey remain only two minutes for di clock to give dem di championship-winning goal, and den for full time.

Sunday newspaper carry headlines like "Unstoppable Falcons win 10th WAFCON from two goals down" and "Super Falcons rule Africa again."

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us