US President Donald Trump special envoy, Steve Witkoff, don talk say di United States dey "very close" to reach peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, wey go be like Istanbul Protocol Agreement, to end di war.

As e dey yarn CNN on Sunday, Witkoff repeat say di war no suppose happen and no matter who start am, e must end.

"Di war no suppose happen. Dem provoke am. But e no mean say na di Russians provoke am," e talk.

"Back then, dem dey talk plenty about Ukraine wan join NATO. Di president don talk about dis mata. E no suppose happen. E come turn threat to di Russians," e add.

"Dem get very serious and important negotiations wey dem frame under wetin dem call di Istanbul Protocol Agreement. We almost sign am, and I believe say we go use dat framework as guide to get peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. If e happen, e go be better day," e tok.

As e dey talk about di role wey US President Donald Trump dey play for di process, Witkoff yarn say: "We don lose almost 1.5 million people, and finally we get leader wey dey determined to stop di killing."

UNGA resolutions

Di US don dey pressure Ukraine make dem withdraw di European-backed UN resolution wey dey demand immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine. Instead, dem wan make Ukraine support American proposal wey no mention Moscow invasion, one US official and European diplomat tok on Sunday.

But Ukraine no gree pull di draft resolution, and di UN General Assembly go vote on top am on Monday, wey go mark di third anniversary of di war, two European diplomats tok.

Di 193-nation General Assembly go later vote on di US draft resolution, according to di diplomats and di US official wey no wan make dem mention dia name because di private negotiations still dey go on.

Di Trump administration still dey push make dem vote on dia proposal for di more powerful UN Security Council. Di 15-nation council go meet on Monday afternoon on top Ukraine mata, and late on Sunday, dem schedule di vote immediately after di meeting. But di European diplomats tok say di vote fit shift go Tuesday if Russia request am.

Di two resolutions — di first since di invasion — dey show di tension between di US, Ukraine and European countries since di five weeks wey President Donald Trump enter office and don start talks with Russia after years of isolation to try end di war.