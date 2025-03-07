WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Nigerian senate suspend lawmaker wey accuse di Senate president of sexually harassment
Di Nigerian Senate suspend lawmaker Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months afta she recently accuse di Senate president of sexual harassment.
Nigerian senate suspend lawmaker wey accuse di Senate president of sexually harassment
Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Photo / Senate President / X / Others
7 Machi 2025

Di Nigerian Senate on Thursday suspend lawmaker Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months afta dem adopt di report wey di Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions bring come.

Akpoti-Uduaghan bin accuse Senate President Godswill Akpabio last Friday say im sexually harass her and dey block her legislative motions because she no gree for im advances.

Akpabio, as im dey announce di suspension, tok say di legislative arm fit consider to lift di suspension before di six-month period finish if Akpoti-Uduaghan write apology letter to di leadership of di chamber.

No be di first time wey dem dey accuse Akpabio of sexual harassment. E don deny di current allegations many times.

'Injustice no go stand'

“Dis injustice no go stand,” Akpoti-Uduaghan shout as dem dey escort her commot for di chamber.

She don file lawsuit wey dey demand 100 billion naira ($67.4 million) as damages from Akpabio.

Former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili tok say: “Anytime wey situation like di one wey involve Senators Natasha Akpoti and Akpabio happen, di lawmakers suppose sabi say Nigerians dey expect transparency and full disclosure. To dismiss serious accusation against di senate president like di senators do na democratic wahala.”

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us