Di Nigerian Senate on Thursday suspend lawmaker Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months afta dem adopt di report wey di Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions bring come.

Akpoti-Uduaghan bin accuse Senate President Godswill Akpabio last Friday say im sexually harass her and dey block her legislative motions because she no gree for im advances.

Akpabio, as im dey announce di suspension, tok say di legislative arm fit consider to lift di suspension before di six-month period finish if Akpoti-Uduaghan write apology letter to di leadership of di chamber.

No be di first time wey dem dey accuse Akpabio of sexual harassment. E don deny di current allegations many times.

'Injustice no go stand'

“Dis injustice no go stand,” Akpoti-Uduaghan shout as dem dey escort her commot for di chamber.

She don file lawsuit wey dey demand 100 billion naira ($67.4 million) as damages from Akpabio.

Former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili tok say: “Anytime wey situation like di one wey involve Senators Natasha Akpoti and Akpabio happen, di lawmakers suppose sabi say Nigerians dey expect transparency and full disclosure. To dismiss serious accusation against di senate president like di senators do na democratic wahala.”