Nigeria Trans Niger Pipeline, na major pipeline wey dey carry crude oil from onshore oilfields go Bonny export terminal, e burst and oil don spill for B-Dere community for Ogoniland, na wetin one environmental rights group talk on Thursday.

Dis na di second time wey Trans Niger Pipeline dey get wahala for di last two months. For March, dem shut di pipeline after one explosion wey cause fire.

Nnimmo Bassey, wey be di executive director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation, talk say di spill wey happen on May 6 never stop till now. E still add say di slow response show say dem no care for di people and e call am "wickedness."

"We dey for disaster zone and more disaster fit happen if fire spark by mistake," e talk. "Di fact say di spill wey happen one week ago never stop till now dey show say government suppose focus on how dem go clean Ogoniland instead of to dey open new oil wells. Di old wells suppose dey shut down and dem suppose decommission dem."

Investigators don go check wetin cause di spill.

Ogoniland, wey be one of di first places for Africa wey dem dey produce crude oil, don dey suffer oil pollution for many years. But di money wey dem dey make from di oil dey enter big oil companies and di Nigerian government pocket. Di people wey dey live for di area don dey complain say di oil dey spoil di environment and dem no dey get better compensation.

Di Nigerian oil consortium Renaissance Group, wey now dey control Shell former onshore subsidiary wey dey operate di pipeline, confirm di explosion and dem talk say dem don send team of investigators to find out wetin cause di spill.

Di Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), wey fit carry about 450,000 barrels per day, na one of di two pipelines wey dey export Bonny Light crude from Nigeria, wey be Africa biggest oil producer.

E never clear whether dem don shut down di TNP. Di TNP people never talk anything when dem ask dem for comment. But if di pipeline no dey work for long, e fit make di operators declare force majeure for Bonny Light exports.

Pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft na some of di main reasons wey make big oil companies like Shell, Exxon Mobil, Total and Eni sell their onshore and shallow-water oilfields for Nigeria to focus on deep-water operations.

Renaissance Group, wey include Nigerian exploration and production companies like Aradel Energy, First E & P, Waltersmith, and ND Western, plus international energy group Petroline, don complete di acquisition of Shell former onshore assets for March.