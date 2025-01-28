WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Tinubu inherit N87.3 trillion loan — Nigeria Debt Management Office
Ofis we dey manage Nigeria debt, wey dem dey call DMO, tok say di government wey President Bola Tinubu dey run inherit debt wey reach Naira 87.38 trillion wen e enter office as president.
#NJP90 : Presido Bola Tinubu of Nigeria / AFP
28 Jenuwari 2025

Na May 29, 2023, Tinubu take over as di oga patapata for di country.

DMO tok dis one to clear di air on top di tori wey dey fly say Tinubu inherit Naira 21 trillion debt, and say di debt don jump reach Naira 142 trillion now.

For one statement wey dem release on Monday, DMO tok say di total debt wey Nigeria dey owe as at June 30, 2023, after Tinubu don take over, na Naira 87.38 trillion.

Dem explain say di debt include both di one wey Federal Government, di 36 states, and Abuja dey owe for both inside di country and outside.

DMO still tok say di foreign debt wey Nigeria dey owe don reduce.

“Di correct figure of di debt wey Nigeria dey owe as at June 30, 2023, wey be di first time wey dem publish di debt after Tinubu take over (May 29, 2023), na Naira 87.38 trillion, no be Naira 21 trillion as some media dey tok. Make people sabi say di total debt wey DMO publish include both di domestic and foreign debt wey Federal Government, di 36 states, and Abuja dey owe,” na wetin di statement tok.

DMO come emphasize say e dey important make people dey rely on correct figures wey government agencies provide, so dat dem no go dey spread fake news, especially for serious matter like government debt.

“DMO wan inform di public say di tori wey dey go round wey dem title, ‘how Nigeria debt take rise from Naira 21 trillion to Naira 142 trillion under Tinubu,’ no be true,” na wetin di statement tok.

