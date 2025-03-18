Di Rwanda-backed M23 group don tok say dem no go show face for di peace tok wey dem plan for Tuesday wit di Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) goment for Luanda, Angola. Dis one dey happen afta di European Union (EU) sanction some of di group top oga dem.

But Kinshasa don yarn on Monday say dem go still attend di meeting, even though M23 don talk say dem no go come. Tina Salama, wey be di tok-tok pesin for DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, tell AFP news agency say: "Di Congolese delegation don comot from Kinshasa dey go Luanda. We go answer di invitation for mediation" wey Angola give.

Di M23, wey don take over plenty area for DRC east wey get minerals, accuse "some international institutions" on Monday say dem dey "deliberately spoil peace efforts," especially di sanctions wey di European Union impose.

"Di sanctions wey dem dey impose on our members, including di one wey dem do just before di Luanda meeting, don scatter di chance for direct tok and e no go allow any progress," di group tok. Dem still vex say Kinshasa dey do "war campaign" and add say "under dis kind condition, e no possible to hold di tok. So, our organisation no fit join di discussion."

But di Angolan presidency tok late on Monday say di meeting still dey on track. "Di delegation from Democratic Republic of Congo for di direct negotiation wit M23 don already reach Luanda," dem tok for dia Facebook page. "Di M23 delegation too go reach Angola capital today. Everything don set for di direct tok wey go start tomorrow, 18th March, as dem plan."

Di European Union on Monday sanction three Rwandan military commanders and di oga for dia mining agency because dem dey support armed fighters for DRC east. Dem still sanction di senior members of M23, including di leader, Bertrand Bisimwa. Di EU also target di CEO of Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board say dem dey "use di armed conflict" and one gold refinery for Kigali.

Since January, M23 — wey claim say dem dey fight for di interest of Congolese Tutsis — don capture key cities like Goma and Bukavu for di east. Di United Nations report talk say Kigali dey control M23 and don send about 4,000 soldiers to back dem so dem fit dey collect di minerals like gold and coltan for di area.

Last year, UN talk say M23 dey make about $300,000 every month from di mining area wey dem control for DRC east. Rwanda don deny say dem dey give M23 military support but dem talk say di FDLR group, wey Hutu leaders wey do di 1994 genocide form, dey threaten dem from DRC east.

Di peace tok wey dem plan to start on Tuesday for Luanda dey under di African Union arrangement, wey appoint Angolan President Joao Lourenco as di mediator. Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame suppose meet for Luanda for December last year for direct tok, but dem no gree on di terms, so di meeting no hold.

Di last time wey DRC goment and M23 do tok na for 2013. Di armed group capture Goma for 2012 but di DRC army wit UN peacekeepers defeat dem di following year.