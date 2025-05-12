Di first 49 White South Africans wey dem call "victims of racial discrimination" don get refugee status under di offer wey US President Donald Trump give, dem dey fly go US on Monday. Dis move don cause kasala between di two kontries.

Di US government don block plenty non-white refugees from oda parts of di world, but dem dey give Afrikaners—wey be di pikin dem of mostly Dutch colonisers—priority.

South African authorities no happy as dem hear say White South Africans dey get refugee status. Dem talk say di Trump administration dey put hand for matter wey concern South Africa politics, wey dem no sabi well.

Dis one dey happen for time wey racial tension for South Africa don high because of land and job mata, wey don scatter di ruling coalition.

Di charter plane wey carry di 49 people from Johannesburg suppose land for Washington Dulles airport on Monday morning.

Di mata of White minority control for South Africa still dey ground. South African foreign ministry spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, tell Newzroom Afrika say, "Di government dey talk clear say dis people no be refugees. But we no go block dem."

Even though South Africa introduce multi-party democracy for 1994, di White minority wey rule before still hold plenty wealth wey dem gather during colonialism and apartheid.

White people still get three-quarter of private land and dem wealth pass di Black majority own by about 20 times, according to di Review of Political Economy journal.

Less than 10% of White South Africans no get work, but more than one-third of Black people no get job.

But di claim say di Black majority dey discriminate against di White minority don become popular talk for right-wing online chatrooms. Even Trump ally, Elon Musk, wey be White South African-born, don talk di same thing.

Since Trump return to di White House for January, him don stop all US financial support to South Africa last month. Him talk say e no like di land policy and di genocide case wey South Africa carry go International Court of Justice against Israel, wey be US ally.