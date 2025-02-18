By Staff Reporter

One 28-year-old photographer wey dem dey call Saidu Abdulrahman from Yobe State for Nigeria don enter Guinness World Records (GWR) as di person wey snap di most head shot pictures for just one hour.

Abdulrahman snap 897 head shots for just 60 minutes for September 2024, e break di old record wey be 500 shots.

For im Facebook post, e write say 'E dey sweet me well-well to announce say Guinness World Records don officially recognize me as record holder for most head shot pictures wey person fit take for one hour!'

GWR talk say Abdulrahman try dis record to make people sabi photography well for Nigeria.

Di record-breaking thing happen for Potiskum, Yobe State, and plenty people come witness am - local officials, students and supporters wey dey ginger am.

Na after one full year wey Abdulrahman prepare before e do dis thing.

Even though e do am for September, na just now Guinness World Records send am email to confirm say e don break record. Dem give am certificate and badge.

Abdulrahman talk say, 'As I receive my Guinness World Records certificate, my joy full ground. E show say all di hard work and support wey my family, friends, mentors and everybody wey support me no waste.'

E dedicate di achievement give all Nigerians, say if person determine, e fit make name for world.

E still talk say, 'As I snap 897 pictures for just 60 minutes, dis achievement no be only my own; na for every Nigerian wey believe for me, support me, and dey hail me from start to finish.'

'Dis record show say we fit do big things for world level.'

Wetin Abdulrahman do show say Nigerians get strong mind and dey ready to show themselves for world stage.