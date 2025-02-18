WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Naija photographer snap-snap im way enter record book
Record breaker Saidu Abdulrahman don take up di challenge to raise awareness about photography for Nigeria.
Naija photographer snap-snap im way enter record book
Saidu Abdulrahman on di left pose wit di certificate from di Guinness World Record. / TRT Afrika English
18 Februwari 2025

By Staff Reporter

One 28-year-old photographer wey dem dey call Saidu Abdulrahman from Yobe State for Nigeria don enter Guinness World Records (GWR) as di person wey snap di most head shot pictures for just one hour.

Abdulrahman snap 897 head shots for just 60 minutes for September 2024, e break di old record wey be 500 shots.

For im Facebook post, e write say 'E dey sweet me well-well to announce say Guinness World Records don officially recognize me as record holder for most head shot pictures wey person fit take for one hour!'

GWR talk say Abdulrahman try dis record to make people sabi photography well for Nigeria.

Di record-breaking thing happen for Potiskum, Yobe State, and plenty people come witness am - local officials, students and supporters wey dey ginger am.

Na after one full year wey Abdulrahman prepare before e do dis thing.

Even though e do am for September, na just now Guinness World Records send am email to confirm say e don break record. Dem give am certificate and badge.

Abdulrahman talk say, 'As I receive my Guinness World Records certificate, my joy full ground. E show say all di hard work and support wey my family, friends, mentors and everybody wey support me no waste.'

E dedicate di achievement give all Nigerians, say if person determine, e fit make name for world.

E still talk say, 'As I snap 897 pictures for just 60 minutes, dis achievement no be only my own; na for every Nigerian wey believe for me, support me, and dey hail me from start to finish.'

'Dis record show say we fit do big things for world level.'

Wetin Abdulrahman do show say Nigerians get strong mind and dey ready to show themselves for world stage.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us