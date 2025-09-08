WAR FOR GAZA
Thousands of pipo march to stand with Palestinians for Belgium
Pesin hold placard for "Red Line for Gaza" protest for Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2025. / Reuters
8 Septemba 2025

Tens of thousands of pipo waka enter di streets of Brussels on Sunday for di second "Red Line for Gaza" protest, wey dem dey use call make Belgium cut off dia connection wit Israel because of di wahala wey still dey happen for Gaza.

Police talk say about 70,000 pipo gather for Brussels' North Station before dem begin march go Jean Rey Square, wey near pan-European institutions, na wetin local media report.

Di organisers tell pipo wey join di protest make dem carry red card as sign to show "red card to politicians and institutions wey dey support war crimes against Palestinians."

Ludo De Brabander, one of di organisers, talk say even though di federal government don finally decide to take action against Israel on September 2, di action no still reach wetin Belgium suppose do under international law.

E add say Belgium suppose take "strong and complete action" to stop di way dem dey support di wahala for Gaza.

Di people wey protest dey ask make dem stop all military business wit Israel, including arms trade and any cooperation. Dem also want make Belgium ban investment, trade, and diplomatic relationship wey fit help di occupation of Palestinian land.

Di rally wey international solidarity groups organise get support from more than 200 organisations, including trade unions, Jewish and Palestinian groups, youth movements, religious organisations, cultural associations and charities.

Di first "Red Line" march wey happen on July 15 bring about 100,000 pipo come out.

