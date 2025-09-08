Tens of thousands of pipo waka enter di streets of Brussels on Sunday for di second "Red Line for Gaza" protest, wey dem dey use call make Belgium cut off dia connection wit Israel because of di wahala wey still dey happen for Gaza.

Police talk say about 70,000 pipo gather for Brussels' North Station before dem begin march go Jean Rey Square, wey near pan-European institutions, na wetin local media report.

Di organisers tell pipo wey join di protest make dem carry red card as sign to show "red card to politicians and institutions wey dey support war crimes against Palestinians."

Ludo De Brabander, one of di organisers, talk say even though di federal government don finally decide to take action against Israel on September 2, di action no still reach wetin Belgium suppose do under international law.