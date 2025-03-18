Israel don launch heavy air strike for Gaza, dem talk say dem dey target plenty Hamas places. Dis na di biggest attack since di ceasefire wey dem agree for January.

Palestinian officials don report say at least 322 people don die. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk say na di lack of progress for di ceasefire talk make dem start di attack. Officials talk say di operation no get end date and e fit expand. Di White House talk say dem dey aware and dem support wetin Israel dey do.

“Israel go dey use more military power against Hamas from now,” Netanyahu office talk. Di attack don scatter di peace wey Ramadan bring and e fit bring back di full war wey don kill plenty Palestinians and destroy Gaza. E also raise question about di Israeli hostages wey Hamas still dey hold.

Hamas accuse Netanyahu say e don spoil di ceasefire agreement and put di hostages for wahala. Dem call mediators make dem hold Israel responsible for di attack. Meanwhile, Netanyahu dey face pressure for im country as people dey vex about how e dey handle di hostage matter and di sack of di head of Israel security agency.

For di southern city of Khan Younis, explosions and smoke full everywhere. Ambulance dey carry wounded people go hospital. For one house wey dem bomb for Rafah, 17 people from one family die, including 12 women and children.

Plenty Palestinians don dey expect say di war go start again since di ceasefire talk no start as dem plan for February. Israel cut off food, fuel, and aid to Gaza to pressure Hamas. One Gaza resident, Nidal Alzaanin, talk say nobody wan fight again as people still dey suffer from di last war.

Di White House dey blame Hamas for di fight wey start again. Dem talk say Hamas fit release di hostages to extend di ceasefire but dem no gree. US envoy Steve Witkoff warn Hamas say dem go face wahala if dem no release di hostages. Israel talk say dem go expand di operation pass air strikes.

Israel defence minister, Israel Katz, talk say di “gates of hell” go open for Gaza if Hamas no release di hostages. E talk say dem no go stop di fight until dem achieve all di war goals.

Di attack happen two months after di ceasefire wey make Hamas release 25 Israeli hostages and di bodies of 8 others in exchange for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. But di second phase of di ceasefire talk no work as Hamas dey demand make Israel end di war and comot from Gaza, while Israel dey insist say dem go continue until dem destroy Hamas.

Hamas official, Taher Nunu, criticize di Israeli attack. E talk say di international community get moral test to stop di aggression against Gaza. Gaza already dey face humanitarian crisis before di ceasefire wey allow displaced people return home.

Di return to fight fit cause more wahala for Israel as people dey vex about di remaining hostages. Released hostages dey beg di government to continue di ceasefire to bring back di others. Mass protests dey happen as people dey blame Netanyahu for di way e handle di war and di October 7 attack.

Since di ceasefire start for January, Israeli forces don kill plenty Palestinians wey dem talk say cross unauthorized areas. Egypt, Qatar, and US dey try mediate di next steps for di ceasefire. Israel dey demand make Hamas release half di hostages before dem go talk about lasting peace, but Hamas dey insist say dem follow di original ceasefire agreement.