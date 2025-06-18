Israel dey expect say US go join di heavy attack wey dem dey do for Iran, na wetin Israeli media tok.

One senior Israeli official wey no wan make dem call im name tok say di people for Tel Aviv dey reason say US President Donald Trump fit gree make American soldiers join di attack for Iran, na wetin Israeli public broadcaster KAN report.

Di official still add say, "Trump go wan make dem remember am as person wey join di matter, no be person wey just dey look."

E still tok say, "If US no join, di damage wey we fit do for di Fordow nuclear facility go dey small."

Israel Channel 13 talk say di way Trump dey change im mind fit mean say e wan join di campaign.

Dem still report say Israel dey plan how dem go fit attack Iran Fordow nuclear facility, wey be one of di most protected and important site for Iran.

Fordow dey for di Israeli army target list and dem tok say na Israel go decide wen dem go strike. But dem agree say di attack no go strong well if US no join body.

Netanyahu dey push make US join di matter

Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, tok about di mata on Tuesday during one security meeting. E mention say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer dey communicate directly with Trump about di issue.

Di Israel Hayom newspaper talk say e dey very important make US join di fight. Dem tok say Israel don already target most of Iran nuclear sites, but di most important one, Fordow, dey under mountain wey deep reach 295 feet.

Dem add say na only US get di B-2 bomber wey fit destroy di kind deep underground target like Fordow. Di B-2 bomber na long-range aircraft wey fit carry both normal and nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu still tok say, "Di threat wey we dey face now na Iran. Na either dem or us."

E add say, "Di Middle East go change, we go see new reality wey we never see before."

Tension for di region don high since Friday, wen Israel launch air strikes for many places for Iran, including civilian, military and nuclear sites. Iran come retaliate with their own strikes.

Iran tok say di Israeli attack don kill at least 224 people and wound over 1,400. Israeli authorities tok say di Iranian missile attack don kill at least 24 people and injure hundreds.