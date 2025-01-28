Plenti migrants don land for Albania, few days afta Italy start again to dey transfer asylum seekers go dia maritime neighbor under one program wey dey cause wahala and court dey check am.

Di ship wey carry 49 migrants, as Italian authorities talk, reach Shengjin port for Albania small time before 0700 GMT on Tuesday, na wetin AFP journalists wey dey dia report.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sign agreement with her Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, for November 2023 to open two centres wey Italians go dey run for Albania across di Adriatic. Di centres go dey process some migrants wey Italian authorities rescue for Central Mediterranean.

Di boat wey land on Tuesday na di first one wey don reach Albania afta dem pause di program for some months.

Di centres first start work for October but court talk say dem no fit detain di first two groups of men wey dem transfer go dia. Instead, dem carry di men go back Italy.

Safe, unsafe areas

Di judges wey stop di first transfer talk say dem dey follow one recent ruling wey European Court of Justice (ECJ) give, and di court go still review di mata.

Italy, like many countries, dey get list of wetin dem call 'safe countries' wey asylum seekers from dia go fit get dia application process quick-quick.

Na only men wey come from dis safe countries fit dey eligible to go di Albania centres.

But di judges wey block di first transfer talk say di ECJ ruling dey clear say European Union states no fit call whole countries safe if some parts of di country no safe.

Italy list get some countries wey get unsafe areas.

To respond, Meloni government pass law wey reduce di safe list from 22 countries to 19 and dem insist say all parts of di countries wey remain dey safe.

But di judges still rule against di second group of migrants wey dem transfer, seven men from Egypt and Bangladesh, as dem talk say dem dey wait for ECJ clarification.

ECJ hearing don dey set for February, according to wetin Italian media talk.