WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Italy don transfer asylum seekers go Albania under controversial agreement
Di centres first start to dey work for October but di judges rule against di detention of di first two groups of men wey dem transfer go dia.
Italy don transfer asylum seekers go Albania under controversial agreement
Italy transfer asylum seekers go Albania under wahala agreement / AP
28 Jenuwari 2025

Plenti migrants don land for Albania, few days afta Italy start again to dey transfer asylum seekers go dia maritime neighbor under one program wey dey cause wahala and court dey check am.

Di ship wey carry 49 migrants, as Italian authorities talk, reach Shengjin port for Albania small time before 0700 GMT on Tuesday, na wetin AFP journalists wey dey dia report.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sign agreement with her Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, for November 2023 to open two centres wey Italians go dey run for Albania across di Adriatic. Di centres go dey process some migrants wey Italian authorities rescue for Central Mediterranean.

Di boat wey land on Tuesday na di first one wey don reach Albania afta dem pause di program for some months.

Di centres first start work for October but court talk say dem no fit detain di first two groups of men wey dem transfer go dia. Instead, dem carry di men go back Italy.

Safe, unsafe areas

Di judges wey stop di first transfer talk say dem dey follow one recent ruling wey European Court of Justice (ECJ) give, and di court go still review di mata.

Italy, like many countries, dey get list of wetin dem call 'safe countries' wey asylum seekers from dia go fit get dia application process quick-quick.

Na only men wey come from dis safe countries fit dey eligible to go di Albania centres.

But di judges wey block di first transfer talk say di ECJ ruling dey clear say European Union states no fit call whole countries safe if some parts of di country no safe.

Italy list get some countries wey get unsafe areas.

To respond, Meloni government pass law wey reduce di safe list from 22 countries to 19 and dem insist say all parts of di countries wey remain dey safe.

But di judges still rule against di second group of migrants wey dem transfer, seven men from Egypt and Bangladesh, as dem talk say dem dey wait for ECJ clarification.

ECJ hearing don dey set for February, according to wetin Italian media talk.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us