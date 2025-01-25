Di United States don finalize new rule wey go stop Chinese and Russian technology from dey inside cars wey dem dey sell for American market. Dem talk say di move na because of national security wahala wey fit dey from di software and hardware wey come from di second-biggest economy for di world.

Di announcement wey dem make on Tuesday, wey also concern Russian technology, na part of di effort wey di outgoing President Joe Biden dey do to tighten di rules against China after dem don dey process di regulation for months.

"Cars today no be just steel on wheels again, dem be computers," na wetin Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo talk.

She explain say modern cars get cameras, microphones, GPS tracking, and other technology wey dey connect to di internet.

"Dis na targeted approach to make sure say we no go allow technology wey China or Russia manufacture dey for American roads," she add.

Di final rule for now go dey apply to passenger cars wey no pass 10,001 pounds, na wetin di US Commerce Department talk.

Dem still plan to bring another rule wey go concern technology for commercial vehicles like trucks and buses "very soon."

'Sufficient nexus'

Under di new rule, even if di passenger car na US-made, if di manufacturer get "sufficient nexus" to China or Russia, dem no go fit sell di car if e get hardware and software wey dey connect to di internet or dey support autonomous driving.

Di ban go start for model year 2027.

Di restriction also mean say dem no go allow di import of hardware and software wey get link to Beijing or Moscow.

Di software ban go start for model year 2027, while di hardware ban go start for model year 2030.

On Tuesday, Biden sign executive order to make di process of building infrastructure for artificial intelligence development fast for di country.

But di US action fit make China vex, as di Chinese Commerce Ministry don already call di AI-related export ban wey dem announce on Monday "clear violation" of international trade rules.

"China go take necessary steps to protect di rights and interests wey dem get," na wetin di ministry talk.