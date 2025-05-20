Di UN health agency on Tuesday adopt one big agreement wey dem call Pandemic Agreement, to take handle future health wahala. Dis agreement na di result of more than three years negotiation wey Covid-19 wahala cause.

Di agreement dey try make sure say di kind katakata and confusion wey happen during Covid-19 no go repeat again. E wan improve how countries go dey work together, dey monitor health mata, and make sure say vaccine go dey available for everybody if another pandemic show face.

Di World Health Organization (WHO) annual assembly for Geneva na im adopt di plan on Tuesday. WHO oga, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talk say, "Today na historic day," after dem vote for di agreement.

Di agreement text don already dey ready since last month after plenty rounds of negotiation wey no easy at all.

Di United States no follow for di final talks because di former US President, Donald Trump, bin decide say US go comot from WHO. Di process to comot dey take one year to complete.

Tedros talk say, "Di world dey safer today because of di leadership, collaboration, and commitment of our member states to adopt dis historic WHO Pandemic Agreement."

E add say, "Di agreement na victory for public health, science, and how countries dey work together. E go help us protect di world better from future pandemic wahala. E also show say di international community don agree say we no fit allow our people, society, and economy to suffer di kind loss wey Covid-19 bring again."

Di agreement dey focus on how to detect and fight pandemics better by making countries work together, dey monitor health mata well, and make sure say vaccine and treatment go dey available for everybody.

But di negotiation no easy as some rich countries and developing ones no agree well. Di developing countries dey feel say dem no get access to vaccine during Covid-19 like di rich countries.

Some people bin oppose di agreement because dem dey fear say e go affect di power wey countries get to control dia own mata.

Countries get till May 2026 to settle di details of di agreement wey dem call Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) mechanism. Dis PABS mechanism na how countries go share access to di virus dem wey fit cause pandemic and di benefits like vaccine, test, and treatment wey go come from dem.

Once dem finish di PABS system, di agreement go need 60 countries to ratify am before e fit start to work.

Precious Matsoso from South Africa and France ambassador for global health, Anne-Claire Amprou, na dem co-chair di talks wey lead to di agreement.

Anne-Claire talk say, "Di agreement dey try create rules wey go last well well and no go affect di power wey countries get. For dis time wey di world dey face plenty wahala, dis agreement show say di world still dey together."