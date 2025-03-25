Sales of Tesla electric cars for Europe don drop by 49 percent for January and February compared to di same time last year, na wetin di ACEA manufacturers' association tok on Tuesday.

One reason wey fit dey behind di drop na say di Tesla models don dey old, but e fit also be say some people no wan buy di cars because dem dey vex for Tesla owner, Elon Musk. Since Musk don become one big supporter of US President Donald Trump, e don cause kasala for some people mind.

Musk dey lead one strong campaign to cut cost as di oga for di new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but e don cause wahala. Some Tesla showrooms for di US don suffer vandalism for di past weeks, and di company stock price don fall well well for di last one month.

For di European Union, new Tesla registrations drop reach 19,046 for di first two months of di year, wey give di company just 1.1 percent market share, according to wetin ACEA tok. For February alone, di registrations drop by 47 percent to 11,743.

Hybrids dey lead di market

Even though Tesla sales drop, di overall sales of electric cars for Europe rise by 28.4 percent for di first two months of di year, reach 255,489 cars — wey be 15.2 percent market share for di EU.

But di ACEA director general, Sigrid de Vries, tok say, "Di latest car registration numbers show say di demand for battery electric cars still dey below wetin we need to move go zero-emission cars."

She still tok say government need to give tax and buying incentives to customers and invest for charging stations, especially as EU dey plan to relax di emission reduction targets for di car companies wey dey struggle.

Hybrid-electric cars still dey lead di market for di first two months of di year, as registrations rise reach 594,059 — wey be 35.2 percent market share. Dis one pass di petrol and diesel cars wey get 29.1 percent and 9.7 percent market share for February.