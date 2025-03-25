BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
2 minit wey yu go read
Tesla car sales for Europe don drop by half
Tesla market share for Europe drop to 1.1 percent as sales fall to almost half, meanwhile hybrid and oda electric vehicle sales dey climb.
Tesla car sales for Europe don drop by half
FILE PHOTO: One Tesla electric car for charging station near Berlin / Reuters
25 Machi 2025

Sales of Tesla electric cars for Europe don drop by 49 percent for January and February compared to di same time last year, na wetin di ACEA manufacturers' association tok on Tuesday.

One reason wey fit dey behind di drop na say di Tesla models don dey old, but e fit also be say some people no wan buy di cars because dem dey vex for Tesla owner, Elon Musk. Since Musk don become one big supporter of US President Donald Trump, e don cause kasala for some people mind.

Musk dey lead one strong campaign to cut cost as di oga for di new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but e don cause wahala. Some Tesla showrooms for di US don suffer vandalism for di past weeks, and di company stock price don fall well well for di last one month.

For di European Union, new Tesla registrations drop reach 19,046 for di first two months of di year, wey give di company just 1.1 percent market share, according to wetin ACEA tok. For February alone, di registrations drop by 47 percent to 11,743.

Hybrids dey lead di market

Even though Tesla sales drop, di overall sales of electric cars for Europe rise by 28.4 percent for di first two months of di year, reach 255,489 cars — wey be 15.2 percent market share for di EU.

But di ACEA director general, Sigrid de Vries, tok say, "Di latest car registration numbers show say di demand for battery electric cars still dey below wetin we need to move go zero-emission cars."

She still tok say government need to give tax and buying incentives to customers and invest for charging stations, especially as EU dey plan to relax di emission reduction targets for di car companies wey dey struggle.

Hybrid-electric cars still dey lead di market for di first two months of di year, as registrations rise reach 594,059 — wey be 35.2 percent market share. Dis one pass di petrol and diesel cars wey get 29.1 percent and 9.7 percent market share for February.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us