Corruption dey spoil global cooperation on climate crisis: report
Accordin' to di report, di corruption fit see funds wey dem dey plan to use tackle global warming dey diverted to oda tins and fit weaken di implementation of environmental regulations.
Corruption dey spoil global cooperation on climate crisis: report
#NOF63 : Di report tok say corruption na big palava as world dey fight climate crisis / AFP
12 Februwari 2025

Corruption fit scatter di global effort wey dem dey use fight climate wahala, na wetin Transparency International tok for dia report.

Di 'Corruption Perceptions Index' for 2024 show say many countries wey dey involved for climate action, whether dem dey host United Nations climate summit or dem dey face di wahala of rising temperature, no score well or even worse pass before.

"Corrupt people no just dey shape policy, dem dey even control am and scatter di checks and balances," Transparency International CEO, Maira Martini, tok for one statement.

"We need to quickly comot corruption before e go spoil di whole climate action."

Transparency International tok say corruption fit make di money wey dem wan use fight global warming waka go another side, and e go weaken di enforcement of environmental laws.

Di annual report dey give countries wey dem see as more corrupt for public sector lower score, from zero to 100.

For example, Brazil, wey dey host dis year UN COP 30 climate talk, score 34, di lowest wey dem don ever get.

Di United Arab Emirates, wey appoint di oga of dia state oil company to chair di COP wey dem host for 2023, get better score of 68.

Di report still show say some rich countries wey dey lead for climate talk, like Canada (75), New Zealand (83), and di United States (65), don dey drop for dia scores.

Transparency International tok say corruption for dis countries dey spoil global progress pass.

"Dis nations suppose dey lead di fight for big climate goals, reduce emissions well well, and help build resilience for di whole world," di report tok.

Countries wey dey face di worst climate wahala, like South Sudan (8), Somalia (9), and Venezuela (10), na dem still get di worst scores for di index.

"People wey no get plenty options to adapt to bad weather and pollution dey suffer pass, and na dem need government help well well," di report tok.

Di report suggest say make dem get better 'metrics and frameworks for climate transparency and accountability' to track progress and make sure di money dey go where e suppose go.

