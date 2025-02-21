Di European Union (EU) don tok say dem go find more gas from countries like di US to replace di one wey dem dey get from Russia, and dem go fast-track renewable energy so dem no go too depend on gas again, na wetin di EU energy commissioner yarn.

Di EU don promise say by 2027, dem go stop to dey use Russian fossil fuels because of di Ukraine war. Even though di gas wey dey come from Russian pipeline don reduce well well, di EU still increase di amount of Russian liquefied natural gas wey dem import last year.

EU energy commissioner, Dan Jorgensen, talk for one media interview say, "Instead make we dey use taxpayers' money, citizens' money, to buy gas wey di money go enter Putin war chest, we suppose make sure say we dey produce our own energy." E dey refer to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jorgensen still tok say Brussels dey prepare to change di rules for permit so dem fit quick quick build renewable energy projects. E add say di EU go put more effort to find alternative supplies for industries and house heating, especially for places wey dem no fit use electricity replace gas sharp sharp.

E talk say, "Na my work to make sure say di energy cheap and e no go come from Russia. We still go need gas, but we go find other sources wey no be Russia, and e fit mean say we go import more from di US."

Last week, di price for European benchmark gas rise reach di highest level for two years.

US President Donald Trump don warn before e enter office for January say di EU go face trade tariffs if dem no import more oil and gas from di United States.

Even though di European Commission no dey directly buy gas, dem don plan to work with LNG suppliers and dem dey consider to invest for LNG export infrastructure for abroad to secure more long-term contracts wey get stable prices, na wetin draft documents wey Reuters report earlier this week show.

Under EU law, all European gas contracts suppose end by 2049 so e go match di climate crisis target wey di bloc set to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Jorgensen no gree comment on di leaked draft documents, but e confirm say di Commission dey work on stricter controls for di gas market to stop speculative trading wey fit make price jump. E also tok say dem go propose "financial instruments" next week to separate retail power prices from high gas prices.

Di EU electricity market rules mean say, even as Europe dey expand renewable energy fast fast, na gas price still dey determine di power price wey many European consumers dey pay.