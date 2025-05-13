More dan 380 pipo wey dey cinema industry, including Ralph Fiennes wey act for “Schindler’s List,” don tok say wetin dey happen for Gaza na “genocide.” Dem write dis one for open letter wey dem publish on Tuesday before Cannes Festival go start.

“We no fit keep quiet while genocide dey happen for Gaza,” na wetin de letter talk. Di letter na pro-Palestinian activist groups start am, and dem publish am for French newspaper Liberation and US magazine Variety. Di pipo wey sign di letter include Hollywood stars like Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, and former Cannes winner Ruben Ostlund. Dem also tok about di death of Gazan photojournalist.

Hassouna, wey be 25 years old, na di main pesin for one documentary wey go show for Cannes on Thursday. Di documentary na Iranian director Sepideh Farsi do am, and e get title “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk.”

Hassouna die with 10 of her family members for Israeli air strike wey happen for her family house for northern Gaza last month, di day after dem announce di documentary as part of ACID Cannes selection. Farsi tok say she dey happy say her film dey make impact, but she call Cannes Festival organisers make dem condemn di bombing wey Israel dey do for Palestinian land. “Dem suppose tok something serious,” she tell AFP. “To say ‘di festival no dey political’ no make sense.”

Di president of dis year Cannes jury, Juliette Binoche, first dey among di pipo wey dem say sign di petition, but her spokesperson tell AFP say she no sign am and her name no dey Liberation. Other pipo wey sign include Jonathan Glazer, di British director wey be Jewish and win Oscar for 2023 Auschwitz drama “The Zone of Interest,” US star Mark Ruffalo, and Spanish actor Javier Bardem.

Ukraine Day

Cannes Festival go start on Tuesday for French Riviera, with opening ceremony wey Robert De Niro go headline. Dem go show three films wey dey talk about di wahala wey Russia war don cause for Ukraine.

Two documentaries wey feature Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and one other film wey dem shoot for di war frontlines go show for “Ukraine Day” programme. Di festival tok say na reminder say artists, writers, and journalists dey committed to tell di story of di war wey dey Europe. But dem no plan anything like dat for di war wey dey Gaza. Di film about Hassouna go “honour” her memory, na wetin organisers don tok before.

Palestinian filmmakers Arab and Tarzan Nasser go also show their fiction film wey dem set for 2007 for Palestinian land for one of di secondary sections of di festival. Di opening film for Tuesday evening na “Leave One Day” by French director Amelie Bonnin, wey be newcomer, before Hollywood big man Robert De Niro go collect honorary Palme d'Or.

Depardieu’s verdict

De Niro na one of di people wey dey always criticise US President Donald Trump for di American cinema world. Di “Taxi Driver” star dey always find strong words to tok about di US president.

Trump don make himself di main topic for Cannes after e announce on May 5 say he wan put 100-percent tariffs on movies wey dem produce for foreign countries. Di idea shock di film world, but many people no sabi how dem go fit implement di policy.

Cannes director Thierry Fremaux praise di festival’s “rich” American film programme on Monday, with movies from Wes Anderson, Richard Linklater, Ari Aster, and Kelly Reichardt for di main competition. “American cinema still be great cinema. Di United States still be great country of cinema,” he tok.

Off-screen news for France fit overshadow di red-carpet action for Cannes on Tuesday, as French film icon Gerard Depardieu dey wait verdict for sexual harassment case for Paris. Depardieu, wey don act for more than 200 films and TV series, na di highest-profile pesin wey dey involved for France #MeToo movement against sexual violence.

Premieres and red carpets

Even though independent cinema na di main thing for Cannes festival, organisers dey still give part of di programme to big Hollywood studios to promote their blockbusters. Tom Cruise go come back to di Riviera for di premiere of di latest “Mission: Impossible” film on Thursday, three years after e shine for di festival with “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Di festival go also see debut films from actors wey don turn directors, like “Eleanor the Great” from Scarlett Johansson and “The Chronology of Water” by Kristen Stewart. Organisers don deny reports say dem ban provocative near-nude dresses for di red carpet. But dem tok say “full nudity for di red carpet” no dey allowed, “to follow French law.”