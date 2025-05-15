WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Osimhen break Turkish record as Galatasaray win trophy
Di two goal wey Nigerian Victor Osimhen score for di second half don push am pass di 34-goal mark wey former Galatasaray player Mario Jardel set for di 2000/01 season.
Galatasaray players and staff celebrate with di trophy after dem defeatTrabzonspor 3-0 / AA
15 Me 2025

Victor Osimhen score two goals for Wednesday night wey make am break di Turkish record for di highest goals wey foreign player don score for one season. E help Galatasaray carry di Ziraat Turkish Cup afta dem knack Trabzonspor 3-0.

Osimhen two goals for di second half make e pass di 34-goal record wey former Galatasaray player Mario Jardel set for di 2000/01 season. Di Gaziantep stadium full with plenty emotions as dem hand di championship cup to di yellow-red team captain, Fernando Muslera, by di Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu.

Trabzonspor players and di technical crew no show for di ceremony.

Galatasaray fit complete di domestic double if dem win Kayserispor for Sunday, wey go make dem carry dia 25th league title.

"I wan congratulate di whole team. We dey very happy. We show beta fight from di beginning reach di end. We wan thank di fans too. Dem dey incredible from start to finish. We dey fight for three trophies but we miss one. We don win one trophy. On Sunday, we go fight for di fifth star," Osimhen tok afta di match.

Players and staff collect dia medals from di Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Aşkın Bak, and Hacıosmanoğlu.

Man of di match: Victor Osimhen.

