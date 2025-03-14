Chinese, Russian and Iranian diplomats don gather for meeting, wey state media tok say na wetin Beijing dey hope go fit restart di long-time wey dem don stop di negotiation on Tehran nuclear programme.

Tehran bin dey follow di 2015 agreement for one year after Washington comot for di deal, but later dem begin dey reduce di commitments wey dem make. Efforts to bring back di agreement don dey waka slow since dat time.

Beijing don tok say dem hope say di Friday meeting go "help strengthen communication and coordination, so dat dem go fit start di dialogue and negotiation again quick quick."

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV report say di three diplomats "share dia views on di Iran nuclear mata and other issues wey concern dem together."

State media no give more details about di meeting wey China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi attend.

Trump, wey return for second term as US president for January, don bring back him "maximum pressure" policy of sanctions against Iran, di same way e do during him first term.

E don call for new negotiations with Iran, but Tehran don tok say dem no go do direct talks as long as US sanctions still dey ground.

Dis week, Trump send letter go Tehran dey beg for nuclear talks -- e warn say military action fit happen if dem no gree.

Tehran tok on Thursday say di letter -- wey Trump say na Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei e address am to -- dey "under review" now.

"At di end, na di United States suppose lift di sanctions," Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tok for one interview wey dem publish on Thursday for di government official newspaper.

"We go enter direct negotiations when di two sides dey equal, no pressure or threat dey, and we dey sure say di national interest of di people go dey protected."

One report wey di International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) release last month tok say Iran don increase dia stockpile of highly enriched uranium to 60 percent purity -- wey near di 90 percent wey dem need to make atomic bomb.

Iran supreme leader Khamenei tok dis week say him country "no get nuclear weapons" and dem "no dey look for am."

